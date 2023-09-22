Nothing is set in stone and while some men shave consistently, others choose to grow out a beard, whether for comfort or style.

The problem arises when this preference can cause some discomfort for their partners, especially those who have more sensitive skin.

“Finish your beard”

A 22 year old girl was identified through TikTok Malibudescribed her personal experience after kissing men with facial hair, revealing unwanted effects on her face.

“Kiss with unshaven men and suffer the consequences”he wrote in the description of the clip, which has been viewed nearly 2 million times on the popular video platform.

In the record, she is seen looking towards the camera. Everything seems normal until he shows his chin. It turned out that his chin was completely red, raw, as if he had suffered a severe allergic reaction.

This situation is called “beard burn” Or beard burn, a type of contact dermatitis that occurs when hair creates friction on the skin. As a result, the area becomes swollen, dry and itchy.

According to Medical News Today, “If severe, beard burn can cause a rash that can be swollen and painful.”

“Finish your beard, my chin can’t take it anymore”, expressed condolences over the young woman in the caption of his video, which included several messages from women who identified with the situation.

“I have impetigo cream because of how many times this has happened to me”, “How did the shave burn my nose?”, “Not only was the kiss bad, but now I have a rash?”, some of these Were the reactions.

