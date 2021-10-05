“My crazy cook helps us discover our fragility”

Clara is a pathological liar who claims to be an actress. Diego is a talented cook, with a personality disorder, which explodes in anger, obsessions, manias. Miriam Leone and Stefano Accorsi, are the two protagonists directed by Simone Godano, of Marilyn has black eyes (in cinemas from 14 October), the story of two marginalized people who know each other in a center for people with psychological disabilities. A film about diversity and the not always divisible tracks of madness, treated with depth and lightness.

His is an interpretation that tells the fragility of the character. How did you work on it?

«Documenting oneself is the first part of the work, otherwise a representation of what one imagines is staged. I have been to a center where a group of people work in catering, followed by doctors and chefs. Certain quirks are those that my character expresses with a fragility that we often do not show.

What effect did it have on you to come into contact with lives other than “normal”?

“We all have the same references, social networks, newspapers, TV. Entering the day care centers another world opens up, they are children who make tenderness, who marvel at the little things, and without the world of social media, without which some politicians would not have had relevance, because a divisive comment that becomes more like newspaper headline .. There are lives very different from ours and it echoes strange to us ».

Has anything changed in you?

“I realized that some situations resonated inside me. But certain things that I stop before, those who are more fragile express them more strongly. We are reflected in the characters of the film, also because I saw many people around with difficulties in living in normal society ».

Borderline characters of cinema as a reference?

“The Cuckoo’s Nest struck me a lot as a child, because Jack Nicholson’s character looked normal, but he wasn’t. Joker with Joaquin Phoenix was a source of inspiration. The pandemic has put everyone in the same situation ».

Was Covid a help to the character?

“Covid has made everyone more fragile, we knew we were thinking the same thing, so probably yes, because it made us feel so alone that we wanted to bond more with others. We must hope that this effect is lasting ».

Vasco sings balance over madness. What does it mean for you?

“Each of us tells a truth to forget the precariousness in which we live. We imagine ourselves eternal and invincible. I think that phrase refers to those who have the courage to live with these emotions ».

Last updated: Monday 4 October 2021, 08:01



