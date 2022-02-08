‘My daughter being harassed in the classroom’. The little girl’s story: ‘Now I don’t sleep anymore’

Florence, February 8, 2022 – “Who recognizes it?“. In a few minutes the Images of the lower back of a minorand with a lot of question marks they were shared by dozens of companions and a few hours later by several WhatsApp chats of school children and also of other institutes.

It was a friend from another college who warned the victim: “Look, your butt is spinning in all the chats.” Victim of yet another case of cyberbullying (just yesterday was National Day Against Bullying) a little girl fromSaffi Hotel Institute who, in the course of a morning of self-management, without her knowledge was taken up by a classmate. According to what was said, last Tuesday the boy, also a minor, would have taken the backside of his friend and would have forwarded the video in a Whatsapp chat which includes other peers.

Immediately thereafter, the footage would bounce off the messaging channels of other high schools until it landed on the cell phone of a friend of the victim. It was he who warned her of that image everyone talks about her. The incident was reported to the carabinieri and the school management as well as to the coordination of the class council. Investigations will clarify what happened and identify the people involved and any responsibilities. According to reports from the girl’s father to the investigators, everything would have happened around 12 o’clock last Tuesday. As soon as the minor became aware of the video, she together with two of her friends would go to the principal of the Institute who immediately recalled the person in charge.









“I felt betrayed, disappointed by those I considered to be my friends. It is absurd not to be able to feel free to dress as I please or to wear pants a little tighter and it is absurd that there are still so many prejudices” says the victim who does not he could certainly imagine that this video would be just the beginning of the tom tom.

Immediately after, in fact, and following the recall of the head teacher, there would be another exchange of messages between the members of the group with sexist and ethnic insults and blasphemies. In a letter sent by the coordinator of the class council to parents, the texts of the children are defined as “very heavy violence and vulgarity, beyond all limits and understanding”.

Between conversations “all this for a c …” writes one student or even “if you don’t want to have these problems don’t dress like that” echoes another. “Then even those who don’t know her can’t see her face. It could be anyone,” she reads. “There are 10 million abused women and now I come to break the c .. for a video”.









In the letter of complaint, sent by the law firm that assists the victim’s family, the father asks the Saffi Hotel Institute “appropriate and concrete measures against those responsible so that episodes of this gravity do not repeat themselves”. “For days I have not slept – says the minor – and several times I have been attacked by anxiety attacks, especially in the morning before going to school. All this is absurd, in 2022. I hope that this will never happen again. “.