“My daughter? Crazy and beautiful “

Wyatt Isabelle, first daughter of Mila Kunis And Ashton Kutcher, it gets bigger and bigger. As these photos tell, in one of the rare family room outings in the streets of Los Angeles. The little girl is already 18 months old and loves being in dad’s arms.

Mama Mila, on the other hand, continues to deal with “parental anxiety”. In fact, according to her story, Wyatt gives her a lot of trouble. “My daughter is wild, crazy and beautiful”, he said during the promotion of the new film Bad Moms, “The children are all crazy, I don’t understand how they all manage to stay alive.”

Wyatt, moreover, likes to end up in dangerous situations: “The first thing I always have to think is” Hey, I have to keep my baby safe “. She loves being on the edge of anything, she doesn’t know what “depth” is.

For dad Ashton, on the other hand, the “most dangerous” phase is almost over: “When you become a parent you spend the first year trying to make your child survive, the second year preventing him from killing himself by doing things that are too dangerous and then you start livingThe actor recently said.

Mila, after the arrival of the child, took it a long pause. She is back on the set, with Wyatt in tow, only for a few months. And the actor has also fallen perfectly into the role of dad.

«We want to get to know her. We want to be the ones who, when she cries, know what to do to make her stop “, she explained shortly after the baby was born, “We want to recognize the faces he makes, we want to be in touch with his emotions. And I think the only way to do it is to be present ».

