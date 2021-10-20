“My daughter is everything to me. Dinner with Fabio Fazio? I live very well without »- Corriere.it

from Elvira Serra

Thirty May 1956.



«A very distant day, at the Aosta hospital. I was there, but I don’t remember anything. But I had clear ideas: I left immediately ».

Twenty-sixth May 2011.



«An important day, at the Parma hospital. At 9 in the morning I became a father and from that moment I have not been a son anymore, I understood the difference of the role. The nurse said: come in, she was born, but she was wrong. And so I found myself in front of this very strong image: a very powerful light that shot in the imaginable direction, with the doctor extracting the baby from the mother’s belly. Margherita did not cry. She was healthy, with a huge head, nice from the start ».

21st March 2020.



«A dramatic day, at the San Mauriziano hospital in Turin. It was 4 in the afternoon, but it felt like nine in the evening to me. The doctors tell me that my mother Felicita will be placed next to me, for the last round of the waltz, in the room where I am hospitalized like her for Covid. I remember mom coming, like in a dream. I fall asleep peacefully and at a certain point Chiara, the nurse, enters, who puts two fingers near her carotid artery and ascertains her death. I fall asleep again, mom is taken away. Then I wake up at 4 in the morning for the first exams and the miraculous happens: my values, which up to that moment showed no signs of improvement, finally begin to rise. That’s where I healed, in that passage from death to life in which my mother, giving up hers, chose to give me life for the second time ».





Piero Chiambretti walks back and forth in his beautiful Turin house with very high ceilings, a life-size Superman stands guard outside the living room, the Margherita Cinema is without spectators in the next room which used to be a corridor (and where now the big screen occupies the entire narrowest wall , so to speak). It is fast “even when stationary”, as he wrote in Chiambretti, the autobiography authorized by his daughter, published with Sperling & Kupfer. In the preface the little girl signs herself “Meggie”, but he calls her Margherita, Babù, Bubù. And then Gino, Tommy, Giuseppe. He admits: «For me that girl is everything: she is a friend, a counselor, an accomplice, a target, she is a ball of tenderness and vitamins. When we are together I feel better. He lives with his mother, Federica, but on Fridays he comes to me and we spend the weekend together. She wants to sleep with me, even if in her room she had wanted a bunk bed to sleep on her, and my mother underneath. ‘

He dedicated the book to Felicita. How it was?



«A very strong, ironic woman. Look, these are his books (he opens at random one of the five collections of poems on the low glass table, all with a butterfly on the cover, ed). “With infinite love to my son Piero for having been given to me by fate” … I feel bad every time, it is not true that time resolves things. I remember her when she was young, like a sister, I was very jealous of her, she had suitors that she kept hidden from me. Young, nice, but worried: she stayed up late to finish the job. She had joined the Insurance Alliance from a simple secretary to becoming the director’s assistant ».

Did he ask you for an opinion on the programs?



“Always, she was the best viewer and the biggest critic. What she liked the most was The bachelor. When I felt insecure, he cheered me up, but he also had his own way of shaking me: he told me “You’re a fool!” and sometimes “Pagliaccio!”, a loud exclamation: he knew how to make fun of himself and make fun of me ».

In the book he defines his “a bad father”: he never knew him. Why not a bad father?



«Moving the adjective gives less importance to the aspect of the parent but more to the attitude, to reinforce a missed role. He didn’t take his responsibilities. But I’m so happy and I would never want to be considered a victim. I was lucky, because a mother who is worth two is always better than a father who is worth nothing ».

Don’t you have the curiosity to meet him now?



“But no, so much time has passed by now that I would be disappointed, even from a physical point of view. He would have between 85 and 87 years, maybe other children ».

What father are you?



«Authoritative without being authoritarian».

The last time you scolded Margherita?



Fifty-three TV shows, according to Wikipedia. You recognize 28 as yours. Hundreds of interviews, from Gorbachev to Mourinho, from Cossiga to Mike Tyson. Which are you most proud of?



“Everyone has interviewed everyone and I don’t consider the characters as medals to put on the chest. I do not consider myself a journalist, I am not one who asks questions to get the truth, which then does not exist, much less on television. I’m interested in playing dialectically with this or that. I have always used interviews, beyond the opportunity to confront myself with personalities superior to mine, as a pretext to make a show: the guests served to create ideal shoulders for me. I had a very refined interview with Gesualdo Bufalino, a great Sicilian poet who was a friend of Sciascia. I went to his house in Comiso and we talked about many things, about the mafia, about death, about poetry. Few have seen it, I did it for The bachelor“.

There will be one that excited him in a particular way.



«The first time I met Federico Fellini, at a restaurant in Rome. While we were talking he sketched my face on a sheet of paper: Paolo Sorrentino is his best follower. Then, of course, Gorbachev and Cossiga excited me, for the roles they played in the history of the world and of Italy. But also Woody Allen: with the help of Tiberio Fusco I learned that he did not like to talk about death in interviews and so I only asked him questions about death and about Bergman, one of his favorite directors. My amusement was seeing how expression changed, while Costantino della Gherardesca acted as interpreter, for Markette“.

He also met many politicians.



«I went to Nilde Iotti with a hairdryer, to Prodi dressed as a priest. I met Tina Anselmi, Signora Fanfani, Almirante’s wife. I was lucky not only to see the palace fall, but also to experience it. I was one of the first to propose with blitzes, without ever being beaten, injured or reported. Hyenas, who are very good, have a different aggressiveness ».

Which American conductor do you recognize?



“I know too little of American television to answer. There are many who consider themselves the Italian David Letterman. I think that there is only one of David Letterman and that in Italy he would not be able to do it himself because Italy, unlike America, does not have such generous characters as to go to a talk show to do only shows. Here it’s just talk ».

He brought a real lion to Venice, he gave Steven Spielberg an ostrich egg (and your photo ended up in the New York Times). How did you come up with these ideas?



«The lion and the egg are easy ideas, almost puns. The television idea is when you decide the scene, the cast, the music, the dress, everything, and maybe you started with a word. When they asked me Grand Hotel Chiambretti

we started from the name: people who go, people who come. Everything else was justified by the title: the scenography from Grand Budapest Hotel, the music, the lift, the tables in the dining room. Gradually we built the program. I started doing this job with the idea of ​​bringing on television what wasn’t there: spontaneity, the road, people. The internet has changed everything: now there’s nothing you can’t find by typing it into Google. From that moment on I tried to do better what was already there ».

He launched characters such as Alfonso Signorini and Costantino della Gherardesca. Are they grateful to you?



“Gratitude is not a television mission. I think they both have good memories of me, especially Signorini who I attended on television many times and took important spaces in my second, third television life. Everyone’s life is made up of choices, times, places: I live in Turin, they both in Milan and I have no way of meeting them. It is not important to say he discovered me. I am more interested in the friendship relationship and this, especially with Signorini, happened ».

What if Fabio Fazio invited you to dinner?



“I live very well without going to dinner.”

Which commercial did you enjoy the most?



“From Turin, I am linked to Fiat and I would like to be a witness again in some way of this international company that still has its roots in the city. But how can we forget the Bic commercials, where I advertised a different object than the one I was paid for. The first campaign was shot in 15 minutes, while the company executives had left for a coffee. We had asked the authorization of all the other brands ».

The next program?



“I’d like to do, finally, The children’s republic, with my daughter as a regular guest or with a disturbing role with respect to me ».

We close with another date: October 15, 1967.



«Luigi Meroni, the most promising player of Toro, dies. I was 11 and I went to greet him in the funeral home, in front of the wrong coffin. Since that day I have been a grenade ».