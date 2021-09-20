“My daughter is the best thing that happened to me”: Cameron Diaz

Cameron Diaz, who became a mother only a few months ago, has returned to talk about motherhood and how it has changed it.

Guest on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Cameron Diaz, the 47-year-old Hollywood star is back to talk about maternity.

Cameron Diaz on motherhood from Jimmy Fallon

More than 6 months ago the well-known actress Cameron Diaz had announced, through her Instagram profile, that she had finally become a mother. “We are so happy, lucky and grateful to start this new decade by announcing the birth of our daughter, Raddix Madden ” Diaz said on her Instagram account. Daughter’s name also meant gorgeous.

The actress is very keen on the privacy of her little girl and in fact on her Instagram profile there are no images of the little girl, who already has 6 months. As we mentioned, while she was a guest of the well-known American presenter Jimmy Fallon, the actress talked about Raddix “it was a Jimmy Paradise ”. Diaz explained that his little girl she is growing up fast and that only now she understands the friends who told her they appreciate this period. “Literally every single day, there is a leap and boundaries… she is no longer the baby she was the day before. Where was he yesterday? Literally gone and today is a new day and tomorrow will be a new day where she will be completely different, it is very rewarding to see her grow and be part of the whole process, it is extraordinary, it’s the best thing that happened to Benjamin and me. We are very happy”.

The actress added that, in the latter period, her musical tastes have changed, thanks to her partner, a musician. He wrote songs for their little one. Diaz said that they hear the baby song Baby Shark on rotation and also Elmo’s song from the Muppets, we go for it and she loves it. But when Raddix goes in the car with his dad he plays Afro Cuban music and then Diaz: “here’s my girlfriend”. According to a study, the little ones really have music in their blood.

Unimamme, what do you think of what has been told on People? In this regard, do you remember Ezio Bosso’s advice on when to start teaching music to children?

