“My daughter knows that the basics are her heart and head”

Viola Davis (South Carolina, 1965) has that look. The one that penetrates and radiates truth. As an actress she only needs a few minutes to prove that she is a star. A Tony for King Hedley IIan Emmy for his role in the series How to defend a murderer and an Oscar for Best Supporting Actress for fencesplus three other nominations for The doubt, maids and ladies Y the mother of the blues They have made it clear. She is the first African-American to hold all three awards, a feat known as the Triple Crown of Acting – only 24 actors hold this title. And then there is the person. His first years of life are dark and unnerving, full of blood, bruises, loss, pain, death and trauma. She grew up in a white neighborhood in Rhode Island, USA, where she felt marginalized and lived in poverty. Her family barely had heat, hot water, gas, soap, a working phone, or a flushing toilet. Rats took over her house, so voracious they ate the faces off Davis’s dolls, and her father regularly abused her mother after drunken binges. “I’m not talking about middle-class deprivation, I’m talking about being so poor that I had no shoes to wear,” she stresses. In her speech there is neither bitterness nor complaint. She doesn’t try to be embarrassed either. Just simple and pure realism. She knows what she’s worth, and if they don’t give it to her, she’ll demand it. It is the best advice that she gave her husband, also an actor Julius Tennon, from whom she learned that you never have to fear saying no. «You have to keep insisting until you hear the yes. You always have to go in knowing what you are worth », she says. She shares a relationship with him, a girl, Genesis, whom they adopted in 2011, and producer, JuVee Productions, to work on her own projects and tell new stories, including the king woman (October 14): A true historical epic about the Agojie, also known as Amazons. The army of women warriors who defended the powerful kingdom of Dahomey, in present-day Benin, from the 17th to the 19th century. “Whoo, whoo, whoo! I always wanted a black woman Braveheart. And here we have it. The woman king shows all those things that today’s world repeatedly insisted to me were limiting: black women with curly and wrinkled hair, who were darker than a paper bag and who were warriors. And she, Viola Davis, is the ruthless and deadly General Nanisca.



Viola Davis in a scene from ‘The King Woman’. Ilze Kitshoff / Sony Pictures

How does it feel to connect with the story of the Agojie?

It awakened in me a different state of mind: to take advantage of that spirit, that courage. Certainly, it is not a mentality that I carry in my day to day. Imagine, I carry a pepper spray and a small alarm on the keyring.

How much did you know about this town?

The only thing she knew, literally, was that there were women somewhere in Africa who were called Amazons. Who laughed, loved and cried. And that they were fierce and upright. Without giving up his humanity.

I think viewers will be surprised by your physical transformation to play General Nanisca.

We started intensely a few months before the shoot: four hours a day, five days a week. Weight training, sprinting, martial arts and training with weapons such as the machete. I like to say that, deep down, I was an original warrior.

Piers Atkinson feather headpiece and Bottega Veneta earrings. Photo: Mar+Vin. Realization: Juliana Giménez.

Would you say that this movie, king woman, is your magnum opus?

I’ve never had a role like this. He is transformative. And being a producer on it and knowing that I’ve had a hand in making it… There’s always a vision that you have for your career, but there are very few roles as an actress of color. Dark skin with a wide nose and large lips. I’m going to keep saying it. Those stories are extraordinarily limited.

What did you fear the most when accepting this project?

Basically I already knew what this film was going to mean for us as black people. This is something that has not been done to date. And then what it will represent for all black women. The responsibility is great. Just like fear, you can let it swallow you or push you to excellence.

It pushes you. In addition, together with your husband you have formed that other life of which you feel even more proud…

The worst reason to have a child is that being a mother is your dream. Because, in a way, you’re trying to live your dreams through the kid. You have to let them fly. You have to love them and guide them so that, hopefully, they don’t run and crash into a wall. That is my job as a mother.

“I still feel marginalized because of my skin tone, but I set my goal on what I want to be”

Has educating her been one of the greatest challenges of your life?

I always tell him that the most important thing is his heart and his head. That she cannot live terrified or tormented by the color of her skin. Before, she made him repeat it every day, now I make him say something else, although she still doesn’t understand it: “My name is Genesis Tennon and I own my story. Of the good and the bad”.

What do you mean by that phrase?

I don’t want her to hide any part of herself, I want her to come out into the world as she is, unapologetically. I wasted a lot of time being ashamed, hiding my vulnerable parts, feeling like a failure. I grew up poor. And when I say poor, it is poor. I came looking for food in garbage cans and the building we lived in was going to be demolished and it was infested with rats. They were everywhere: in the closets, on the walls, under the beds. What nobody tells you about poverty is that it makes you invisible. Nobody pays attention to poor people.

Why do you talk so openly about growing up poor?

Because I think it carries a lot of shame and the false thought of “You wouldn’t be poor if you did the right thing.” When you’re poor, it seeps into your mind. It’s not just a financial statement. It is a state of invisibility. Of uselessness.

The actress Viola Davis in a scene from ‘The King Woman’. Ilze Kitshoff / Sony Pictures

And you didn’t want to be invisible.

Does anyone want it? That’s why I wanted to be an actress. They say that the two most important days of your life are the day you are born and the day you find out why you were born. And I was born for this. I knew it would give meaning to my life. But I couldn’t just be famous, I had to be a great performer for my life to have meaning.

You are the first African American to support the Triple Crown and your speech when winning the Emmy aroused dormant consciences. Do you have a responsibility to be combative?

Of course. You can be an instrument of change.

Have you always been politically engaged?

My mother was uneducated, but she fought for social security reform in the ’60s. As Martin Luther King said, you don’t have to have a Ph.D. to be useful. You just need to have passion. I can’t be a passive observer. I have to participate in the change, I have to be a bulldog against injustice.

“When you’re poor, it seeps into your mind. It’s not just a financial statement. It’s invisibility.”

And have you ever felt that they miss you?

All my life! I still feel marginalized because of my skin tone, because of my blackness, because I’m not too pretty. But I set my goal on what I want to be and not on what others think I will be. The way this industry pigeonholes you is unrealistic. There is no cute girl, no villain… All these things can have a thousand forms and I can redefine them. I don’t expect anything from Hollywood. That part of me died and instead I am the manager of my own change.

There are many of you who do not expect anything.

Exact. Black actresses like Octavia Spencer, Halle Berry or Kerry Washington. We all have our own production company. Giving opportunities is essential because talent without visibility goes unnoticed. It is necessary to open the focus and claim inequalities. This is a very difficult business to get into, especially if you don’t know anyone, but women have to start getting comfortable in leadership roles. To enter the room and demand what they want, believe that they deserve it and that they will be rewarded.

Jacket and skirt by Atsuko Kudo Couture and earrings by Cartier. Photo: Mar+Vin. Realization: Juliana Giménez.

When you embody the tragedies of others, are you able to bring your own to the surface?

To feel validated it is important that I see the messiness and imperfection along with the beauty. However, there is so much vanity in Hollywood that it is believed that people are afraid to accept roles that are not pretty. Actors must study life itself. Feelings are never easy; the mind wanders off the path. It’s like a Chekhov play: you can’t tell the story of joy without telling the story of the pain that goes with it. Your thoughts go in all directions. They run the full emotional spectrum. There is a wide range of life. As soon as you think your existence is falling apart, then you laugh hysterically. This is how we humans work.

How do you get into a new character?

You have to become a whisperer of human beings, inviting the person into your life and leaving room for their revelations. You are the container, not the creator. Acting is about representing people living life.

Have you written the children’s book? Corduroy Takes a Bow and this year you have published your memoirs finding me. Did you know you had an author inside?

It was my first passion. The books saved me. I was good at writing, although I never had the courage to follow in the footsteps of my favorite authors like Toni Morrison or Alice Walker. I started at eight or nine years old and all I wrote were stories of destruction and apocalypse in a world where I was the only one left alive.