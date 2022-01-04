“My daughter loves them”: Revenews

Interviewed by Variety, Cardi B reveals that a collaboration with BTS was planned (later faded) and that her daughter is a true ARMY.

Interviewed by Variety, Cardi B spoke at length of BTS also revealing a possible collaboration that was later faded. When asked about a future collaboration, Cardi B replied “Maybe”.

“I was supposed to be on their album. – he added – But I had just released a record and then it all faded away. But I love them ».

Cardi B later revealed that Kulture, his daughter, is actually a huge BTS fan.

“I like them a lot, but let me tell you something. My daughter certainly likes them more. Very very much. He always tells me Mom, mom, play the song. And I already know who he’s talking about. “

Cardi B then commented on her experience to the AMAs as a host.

«I’m the host, but I feel like the performers. – he comments – It’s their evening, do you understand what I mean? When you perform, it’s your night. I’ll just be myself. And that’s it. I’ll read a few things about the hunchback, but otherwise I’ll improvise because I don’t feel like talking like a robot. I just want to be myself. “

«I don’t know what will happen in the future – concludes the artist – it depends. My fans will decide what happens next. If people love me, I’ll do more things. If they don’t love me, I’ll just be at home sleeping. ‘