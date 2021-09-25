“My daughter Mia is an actress, but no one knew, because she uses a different surname” – Corriere.it

If Kate Winslet hadn’t let it slip in an interview, probably no one would have ever known that her daughter had decided to follow in her footsteps and be an actress.. This is because 20-year-old Mia has decided to use her paternal surname – that is, Threapleton – to make her way to Hollywood, in order to avoid any connection with her famous mother and to be able to manage on her own. «My daughter is 20 years old and she is acting – said the 45-year-old Oscar winner, in video link with Lorraine Kelly for her show -. I think I always knew it was going to happen, then a few years ago she came up to me and said “I’d like to give it a try”. Now he is in the Czech Republic, where a TV series is about to start ».