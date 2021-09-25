“My daughter Mia is an actress, but no one knew, because she uses a different surname” – Corriere.it

If Kate Winslet hadn’t let it slip in an interview, probably no one would have ever known that her daughter had decided to follow in her footsteps and be an actress.. This is because 20-year-old Mia has decided to use her paternal surname – that is, Threapleton – to make her way to Hollywood, in order to avoid any connection with her famous mother and to be able to manage on her own. «My daughter is 20 years old and she is acting – said the 45-year-old Oscar winner, in video link with Lorraine Kelly for her show -. I think I always knew it was going to happen, then a few years ago she came up to me and said “I’d like to give it a try”. Now he is in the Czech Republic, where a TV series is about to start ».
Third marriage
Daughter of Winslet and ex-husband Jim Threapleton (the two were married from 1998 to 2001, then the actress is reunited with Sam Mendes, from whom she divorced in 2011 and is now in her third marriage to Edward Abel Smith ), in 2020 the young Mia made her first ever audition for the film “Shadows” and got the part only thanks to her qualities as an actress and not because she was the daughter of such a great mother. “The fantastic thing for her is that, having a surname different from mine, she could go unnoticed – said Winslet -. The people who chose her didn’t know she was my daughter and this was obviously important for her self-esteem ». But now that the secret has been revealed, a new challenge begins for Threapleton, perhaps the most difficult of all: to make Hollywood forget its cumbersome relationship.
April 20, 2021 (change April 20, 2021 | 19:33)
© REPRODUCTION RESERVED