“My dear Puerto Rico”: Toni Costa traveled to Adamari López’s native country for this reason

Tony Costa was of visit in Puerto Ricothe native country of his ex-partner, Adamari López, and although his trip had nothing to do with her, the dancer took the opportunity to meet his fans, as well as to relax for a few days.

The Spaniard stayed at the hotel “San Juan”and regarding his little vacations, he posted a video in which he showed off his muscles and raised the temperature on his Instagram account.

In the post in question, Toni Costa appeared leaving the pool of the aforementioned hotel, while looking directly at the camera and showing off his muscles.

Toni Costa sends a special message to Puerto Rico

Also, in the description, the Spanish dancer thanked his stay and He referred to the native country of Adamari Lopez What: “My dear Puerto Rico”. He wrote:

“Again enjoying in my dear Puerto Rico at the @elsanjuanhotel, where I relaxed, enjoyed its facilities and ate deliciously, without a doubt I’m already looking forward to returningthanks for the attention family, see you soon my dear boricuasthanks for the love yesterday and always, I carry them in my heart”.

Just a couple of weeks ago Adamari Lopez returned to her native Puerto Rico to record some broadcasts of his program “Today” from there. It is a fact that this journey of Toni Costa had nothing to do with the one that his ex-partner made a few days ago.