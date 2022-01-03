“My diet after Covid”
The Coronavirus has deeply affected Gerry Scotti. The popular conductor ended up in early 2021 in the intensive care of theHumanitas of Milan. Particularly difficult days that made the presenter of Canale 5 lose eleven kilos. Since then Gerry has chosen to change his life and adopt a healthier diet. “I followed a vegetarian diet. It was the second time in my life: the first was during the 2020 lockdown, when with my partner and my son Edoardo we did not touch the meat for 40 days, until Easter. Now I limit the quantities: once a week chicken, fish and eggs and rarely the red one. For me, who suffer from high blood pressure, it’s better this way “, he explained to the Corriere della Sera.
Gerry Scotti’s diet after Covid
Gerry Scotti he also admitted that he did not eat never out of hours. “Self i can’t be regular i prefer to jump. For me, eating means sitting down and respecting the times and rhythms of the table “, he precised. The 65-year-old has revealed other little health secrets: “In May, the month of Our Lady, I make a foil as my mother instilled in me. I give up wine, drinks and aperitifs and lose 5-6 kilos. The only thing I don’t take off is a glass of red for dinner. Then: on Sunday evening I only prepare oat flakes with milk, while for at least 50 Mondays a year I have dinner with minestrone “.