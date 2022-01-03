“My diet after Covid”

The Coronavirus has deeply affected Gerry Scotti. The popular conductor ended up in early 2021 in the intensive care of theHumanitas of Milan. Particularly difficult days that made the presenter of Canale 5 lose eleven kilos. Since then Gerry has chosen to change his life and adopt a healthier diet. “I followed a vegetarian diet. It was the second time in my life: the first was during the 2020 lockdown, when with my partner and my son Edoardo we did not touch the meat for 40 days, until Easter. Now I limit the quantities: once a week chicken, fish and eggs and rarely the red one. For me, who suffer from high blood pressure, it’s better this way “, he explained to the Corriere della Sera.