“My disease is so rare that it has no name”

Debbie Schwartz

As a teenager, Debbie Schwartz felt humiliated when doctors said her illnesses were all in her head.

“It destroyed my soul,” said this 47-year-old former teacher. “I felt desperate, isolated and humiliated“, he added.

Schwartz suffers from a disease so rare that experts have not been able to identify it, and he is one of thousands of people searching for answers.

He is now among the first patients to be treated at the UK’s first specialist clinic for unnamed syndromes.

