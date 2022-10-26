“My disease is so rare that it has no name”

3 hours

As a teenager, Debbie Schwartz felt humiliated when doctors said her illnesses were all in her head.

“It destroyed my soul,” said this 47-year-old former teacher. “I felt desperate, isolated and humiliated“, he added.

Schwartz suffers from a disease so rare that experts have not been able to identify it, and he is one of thousands of people searching for answers.

He is now among the first patients to be treated at the UK’s first specialist clinic for unnamed syndromes.

An exhaustive search

Schwartz spent much of her adolescence traveling the length and breadth of the country as her concerned parents wanted to find out what was wrong with their only child.

“I felt I was letting my parents down“, he admitted.

“They took me from one place to another. To hospitals in Newcastle and in London. But when an 11-year-old girl is told that tests show nothing and your parents hear that, they don’t think the doctors are wrong, because they did all those tests. So the diagnosis must be that you made it up,” he said.

image source, Courtesy Debbie Schwartz Caption, Debbie Schwartz’s parents, Suzanne and Anthony, took their daughter to different hospitals in the United Kingdom to try to find an answer to her condition.

After stating that she felt very pressured, Schwartz considered that the doctors who treated her were “very lackadaisical”which caused his vision, speech, hearing and mobility to deteriorate by the end of his adolescence.

However, this did not prevent her from finishing her degree in biochemistry in London and obtaining the title of science teacher.

From bad to worse

In 2000 Schwartz suffered a collapse that forced her to spend 10 months in the hospital and since then she has not walked or worked.

“Then it was decided that it was not asthma and I started to have a lots of tests with different doctors“, he explained.

“They started out excited, because it was a unique case and they thought it was interesting, but they lost interest when they did the tests and they still couldn’t come up with a diagnosis,” he added.

Caption, Due to his condition, Schwartz needs the help of three caregivers throughout the day to get by.

Schwartz revealed that as doctors they did not find the causethen they opted for easy answers or shortcuts and blamed their ills “on a psychosomatic problem, depression or anxiety”.

“The part that destroyed my soul is when they told me that there was nothing wrong, that I should go home and that everything was fine, but I followeda deteriorating“, said.

After years of struggling, Schwartz finally received a partial diagnosis of mitochondrial disease in 2005, a group of conditions caused by defects in key parts of the body’s cells.

Subsequently, other 3 “very rare disorders”: a neurological disease, another that affects his immunology and a movement disorder, dystonia.

Schwartz also suffers from hearing and some vision loss, has balance problems and has no feeling in his hands or anything below his knees.

And, for this, he needs the help of caregivers three times a day and his quality of life “It is getting worse”.

A light at the end of the tunnel

The woman is convinced that her ailments are related, but until now they have been examined in isolation.

However, he is confident that this will now change with the help of the experts working at the UK’s first national clinic for unnamed syndromes, located in the Welsh capital Cardiff, some 150 miles east of London, and where was born.

image source, Getty Images Caption, The first center dedicated exclusively to researching and treating unnamed diseases will be located at the University Hospital of Wales.

Although individually these diseases are very rare, together they can affect thousands of people.

Before, Schwartz had to resort to various specialists to treat your various conditions.

“But they are different teams that each stick to their specialty,” he said.

“They don’t look at me as a whole person nor to my symptoms as a wholewhich is what this new clinic will do,” he added.

Now, after a 35-year battle, she hopes to get the only global diagnosis that she says will have a “profound effect” on her life.

“I’m hoping that with a multidisciplinary team of doctors looking at me as a whole, they can come to the conclusion that it’s a single disorder rather than all of these separately,” he said.

hope for thousands

It is estimated that every year 6,000 babies are born with a disease so rare that it does not even have a name and that there are currently about 350,000 people in the United Kingdom in this situation.

Caption, Professor Iolo Doull says Wales is leading the way in rare disease research.

Also, experts estimate that there could be more than 8,000 rare diseases and that children are the most affected, since the 50% of rare diseases affect childrenand almost a third of them will die before their 5th birthday.

The new SWAN (unnamed syndromes) clinic at the University Hospital of Wales can be accessed by adults and children from all over Wales through a referral from a hospital doctor, and there are an estimated 150,000 potential patients in that clinic. nation.

“Rare diseases are a major health problem which, unfortunately, is associated with poor outcomes,” said Dr. Graham Shortland, clinical director of the new center.

“The impact on patients and their families is considerable, as the majority of patients who receive a diagnosis expect a half of four years“, he claimed.

“A diagnosis brings hope and peace of mind to families, and the goal of the clinic is to shorten the path to diagnosis, improve access to specialized care and support those who are still waiting for a diagnosis,” he said.

image source, Getty Images Caption, A multidisciplinary team will work at the new unnamed disease center to find treatments for these rare and not-so-common ailments.

As many of these diseases usually have a genetic causeThe center is also expected to be able to advise families on the risks of a child inheriting rare diseases.

Medical experts said the clinic is another example of Wales leading the way in rare diseases, having become the first UK nation to offer genome-wide genetic testing to very sick children.

“The SWAN clinic is the first of its kind in the UK and, to our knowledge, there is no other in Europesaid Professor Iolo Doull, Chair of the Rare Diseases Implementation Group.

“Wales can be considered a very small place to do important things, but in this case it has been big enough to do this that maybe in other places. has gone unnoticed“, he finished.