“My Doctor Strange as Iron Man”

As new evidence continues to emerge about the presence of Lizard and Sandman in Spiderman No Way Home, the Oscar-nominated actor Benedict Cumberbatch talked about the return of Doctor Strange in the next film in the saga Marvel Cinematic Universe starring Tom Holland.

Still talking to Empire, who published a long exclusive reportage on the Marvel Studios / Sony movie, Stephen Strange’s interpreter talked about the mentor-student relationship which will be established between his character and Peter Parker, which has already been somewhat anticipated in the first trailer of the film. As the fans will know, Doctor Strange will be just the last of the ‘father figures’ who have led Tom Holland’s lead in the MCU so far, after that Robert Downey Jr.’s Iron Man and the Nick Fury by Samuel L. Jackson (but also Jon Favreau’s Happy and, unfortunately for Peter, Jake Ghyllenhaal’s Mysterio). “Between Peter and Stephen Strange in this film there will be a nuance of the relationship with Tony Stark … Maybe not that intimate, not at the beginning of the film at least“explained Cumberbatch.”But considering they are both seasoned superheroes, a strange dynamic arises that soon morphs into something much more parent-child style. And then things change again …“.

These words seem to echo some previous comments by Benedict Cumberbatch, which a few months ago declared: “There is a very intense relationship between Peter and Stephen in this film. They are both neighborhood superheroes, and have had an adventure or two at this point. They have important backgrounds.“

