My Doctor’s report arrives: here are the diseases and symptoms most sought after by Italians

What are the most sought-after diseases by Italians in 2021? The portal “My Doctor” has compiled the ranking of the most clicked disorders, showing what has changed and what has not for the health of Italians compared to 2020.

New year, new life: don’t we say that? But what kind of new life in terms of health? How have the welfare conditions of Italians changed in the last twelve months?

The portal revealed it My Doctor, a reference platform in Italy for online booking of medical examinations throughout the peninsula, focusing the spotlight on one year, 2021, which proved to be particularly difficult due to the ongoing emergency COVID-19 and for the now known – we could perhaps also say “notorious” – waves of the virus, oscillating between improvements and worsening of the pandemic situation in a motion that seems perpetual, in constant alternation, still in progress.

But, Covid aside, what were the most wanted diseases by the Italians? Here is the ranking drawn up on the basis of the research data obtained through the portal.

Endometriosis, fibromyalgia and acne the most requested of 2021

Of the 30 most requested diseases in 2021, theendometriosis was the most requested for the second consecutive year, followed by fibromyalgia (in fifth place in 2020) and byacne, an increase of four positions compared to the previous year.

The area for which the most assistance was requested is that gynecological, which reached almost two percentages of total searches (9%), while skin disorders such as – in addition to acne – alopecia, lipoma, warts and psoriasis, led the dermatological in second place in the ranking, with 7% of total searches.

The area with the highest number of “new entries” compared to 2020 is that psychological, with 5% of total searches, registering food disorders (in eleventh position), depression (in sixteenth position), anxiety (in twenty-fourth position) and, to close the ranking, sleep-related disorders (in thirtieth place).

Conversely, the bipolar disorder, the erectile dysfunction, the glaucoma and the sciatica show a decline in interest on the part of Italians in 2021, thus emerging from the top thirty most attentive diseases.