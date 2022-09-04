The reason for Ashton Kutcher’s striking weight loss: “My family and my children inspire me every day” – Credits: @Mark Sagliocco

few weeks ago, Ashton Kutcher surprised his fans with a shocking revelation. “I’m lucky to be alive”affirmed the actor when telling that two years ago was diagnosed with vasculitis. After sharing the difficult moments that he suffered due to this pathology, the interpreter is back in the news for his physical condition.

In a recent interview with Entertainment Tonightthe 44-year-old businessman also stated that he lost 12 kilos of weight on the occasion of his preparation to run the charity marathon to be held in New York City on November 6.

“The movement of muscle mass from the upper part of my body to the lower part of it has caused the most significant physical alteration,” the actor first recounted. “My wife [Mila Kunis] It has been a great support,” he said. Kutcher claimed that “having a support structure” around you “makes difficult things a lot easier.”

According to the star That 70s Show, his wife, 38, and his two children, Wyatt Isabelle, 7, and Dimitri Portwood, 5, are the ones who will motivate him to reach the finish line in the great sporting event. “ My fundamental motivation is to leave this world better than how I found it. My family and my children inspire me every day, ”he mentioned in the interview.

Kutcher will run in the competition to support Thorn, an organization that develops technology to protect children from sexual assault and removes online channels that promote it. “The marathon itself is an opportunity to elevate the work we’ve been doing with Thorn for a decade, where I’m going to run to the last mile,” he said.

With these changes, the protagonist of The butterfly Effect He shows himself recovered from the hard time he went through when he was diagnosed some time ago with vasculitis, a condition that led him to temporarily lose his vision, hearing and balance, senses that fortunately he was able to recover after a year of treatment. “You don’t appreciate them until they disappear,” Kutcher reflected on this terrible situation that he had to go through, facing a reality that did not assure him that he could be the same as before.

Continue reading the story

The actor was on the verge of death, as he himself told in an interview that came to light in Running Wild with Bear Grylls: The Challenge, de National Geographic. Kutcher bets heavily on sports, in part through a new series of interviews for Platoon, our future selveswhere he has personalities such as Kim Kardashian or Natalie Portman, during various talks on the treadmill, as he has shared on his Instagram.

As for weight loss, it is not the first time that the actor has undergone a strict regimen. In 2012, he went on a diet to play the role of Steve Jobs, the late co-founder of Apple, in a movie. To characterize the American philanthropist, Kutcher began a complete transformation process that included growing a mustache and beard to losing weight, which made possible a more accurate resemblance to the technology mogul. Weeks before filming began, the actor had referred to the disorder in the body that he suffered as a result of the dietary changes. The extreme diet that he followed was based on fruits and vegetables such as carrots, so this “caused pancreatitis.”

The actor, as well as his wife, have also been in the news for their lifestyle on other occasions. Both stars are committed to a routine in communion with nature and that is why they chose as their residence a sustainable house built with ecological materials located in the suburbs of Los Angeles. As the actors told the magazine Architectural Digest, the work was carried out by the architecture studio of Howard Backen and Vicky Charles. The couple clarified that they were looking for a home that had a low environmental impact – in fact, the house is powered by photovoltaic energy – and that would allow their children to connect with nature.

Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis have been together for a decade

Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher met more than two decades ago, when they both worked on the series That ’70s Show, and they have been together for ten years. Today, Kutcher focuses his activities on the business world: he is an investor in Silicon Valley giants such as WeWork, Uber and Airbnb. Although several of his roles enjoyed great popularity and came to establish him as one of the most coveted names on American TV and film, two dark events in his private life ended up dotting his career: his scandalous divorce with Demi Moore and the murder of an ex-partner, at whose crime scene his fingerprints appeared.