“My family disgusts me”

Britney Spears severely attacks his family and especially his sister Jamie Lynn Spears. The latter was a guest of Good Morning America, to promote her book Things I Should Have Said . In the volume the woman spoke of the “ out of control behavior “ of the famous sister before being entrusted to the legal guardianship of her father. Britney, returned free from conservatorship after a very long legal battle , he thundered at Jamie. In her furious post, the pop star wrote: “Luckily I had a high fever and so I didn’t give a shit. But there are things that bothered me. The first is when my sister says I was out of control. But at that time, about 15 years ago, she wasn’t there. So why does he speak, if not why does he have to sell a book at my expense? ”. It’s still: “My family have ruined my dreams a thousand percent and now they’re trying to make me look crazy. My family likes to hurt me. They disgust me “.

Jamie’s reply

After Britney’s post it was not long in coming Jamie Lynn’s answer: “The last thing I would like to do is write these words, but here we are … It’s hard to read those posts, I know it’s like that for everyone. I wish her the best. Brit, I’m always here for you and you know that far from the spotlight there are It has always been. It’s exhausting when the things you write on social media don’t match what you write to me in private. I know what you’re going through and I don’t want to belittle it, but I don’t want to belittle myself either. ” And finally: “I tell the truth to put the drama behind me, close a chapter and move on. I hope my sister also wants to do the same. Whatever happens, I will always love her and I will be there for her. It’s time to put an end to the unhealthy chaos that has dominated my life for too long ”.