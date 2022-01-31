“My father didn’t understand me. I a communist? And who hasn’t been in Emilia? »- Corriere.it

The MasterChef star just turned 60: Was I a Communist? Who is not the state, in Emilia? The “nastiness” with the competitors? I never mean to humiliate, I’m stinging. The passion for fashion comes from my mother: I am very good at ironing, sewing on buttons, making hems

The image of Bruno Barbieri that television returns twofold: on the one hand a man enthusiastic about life, on the other an inflexible judge. The first impression seems to be linked to his land, as if his character were a mirror of his Emilian spirit (perhaps a banality but often there is a lot of truth in commonplaces, otherwise they would not become commonplaces). The wickedness seems rather linked to the fact that Barbieri first of all demanding with himself (then certainly also a show).

Born in Medicina, in the plain that leads from Bologna to Imola, Barbieri transmits determination and tenacity (in life you must not give up, I have always had a great desire to arrive), but an incurable optimist (I live every day thinking it will be a good day) .

Another stereotype: Emilian and Communist. cos?

Who does not state? We in those parts have always been leftists … I don’t want to talk about politics, but I grew up in the Festival dell’Unit, it was nice because you learned so many things, there were azdore (the housewives who govern the kitchen) who prepared tagliatelle, tortellini, tons of rag … was a school.

The passion for fashion from the mother, the love for cooking from the grandmother …

My mom worked in textiles, I’m very good at ironing shirts, sewing buttons, hem pants … Then I developed a taste for fashion, you can see it in my looks that have become a brand in my programs: I have fun, I like to play, my way of being and also what the audience wants. Fashion and cooking are in some ways not so distant, they are a work of continuous research, experimentation, knowledge of the past with an eye to the future.

With his dad, on the other hand, he had a difficult relationship …

My father was a man of one piece, of other times, with rigors; he has traveled the world, been away from family. I am part of another generation, the revolutionary one of the 70s that changed people’s lifestyle. My dad and I have always had visions of life in the opposite direction, he wanted me to be an engineer and instead I worked as a cook. This already says it all. We were linked by a deep love that at times we didn’t have the courage to express each other and eventually we became friends. he who taught me that in life you must never give up: I have always had a great desire to arrive and I think he died proud of what I did.

MasterChef has revolutionized his career, but also the costume of the Italians …

From a personal point of view, MasterChef arrived as a cherry on my cake, it was a gift from God obtained also thanks to what I had done, to my background in gastronomic research around the world. From the point of view of costume it has changed the way of cooking, it has revolutionized people’s culinary thinking, it was the great upheaval of the 2000s not only in Italy, but in the world. He made people understand that behind food there is history, there is life, there is aggregation.

MasterChef has also created monsters, everyone today feels starry, if they pull it …

I do not agree. He has rather created stimuli for people. Anyone who has seen MasterChef has changed their gastronomic soul: once people went to restaurants to fill their stomachs, today they do the analyzes, criticize the dishes, question the chefs. Today people are more informed, you can’t tell them balls, the chefs have to be careful. But of one thing I’m sure: if you tell the truth, life always rewards you.

The world of solidarity or ruthless cuisine?

The situation has changed compared to many years ago, once the chefs were very jealous of their recipes, of their work, but today there is a big change – for the better – taking place all over the world. There is more solidarity among chefs.

The cardinal sin that must never commit those who are in the kitchen?

Do not prepare something that you are not able to do: in the kitchen you do not cheat, you have to know how to do things. Many started their careers with the destructured kitchen at Ferran Adri without having the right knowledge, he took to extremes recipes that he knew very well, but to get there you have to undertake a long journey of preparation.

His non-chef cheat?

Hamburger and Coca Cola.

From cooking to hospitality, she is the referee of the competitions between hoteliers in 4 hotels. The format shows the fierce competition between the protagonists, perhaps a mirror of what we see also in social networks: no one willing to admit that the other is better …

When there is a normal competition that everyone wants to win: 4 Hotel creates and generates jobs, feeds business and turnover, understandably everyone wants to win. Hoteleria – I am referring not to large chains, but to more family-run hotels – had remained stuck in the 1960s. 4 Hotel is an important format because it is revolutionizing people’s demands. And then the opportunity to tell the story of our country, of our territory: we are 10 spans above the clouds compared to the others.

As a judge he knows how to be ironic, but also severe; like salt, pungent enough: how much truth is there and how much is the recitation of a role?

There is no acting, there is no written script. I am like that. clear that there are roles and the judge is there to referee, to decide. Creativity counts in the kitchen, but there are also rules, work organization, dosages, gastronomic balances, combinations of flavors, aromas, raw materials. Sometimes I look tough, bad, but a nastiness that serves to understand where the competitor went wrong. I never want to humiliate, but indicate that there is a better way. I like to be sharp, precise, to be on the side of the truth; I get very strict if I see someone who wants to be smart, but I am so strong in character, I have always been very demanding with myself. Then we must not forget that they are TV programs, shows, entertainment ….

He just turned 60 …

just one number, the registry office, I know there are many but I think I live another 40. The age always depends on how you live it, on how you are, I am a very active person, I travel around the world. Now I am in the United States, traveling like putting gas in the engine, and for now fortunately I have had few servicing. My 60 years are written on my identity card, I’m actually 20 … every now and then I think about it as I age, but if I look back I have no regrets, I have no regrets. I know that I have also done good for others, I have always behaved correctly, I have tried to be a positive person even with those around me. I am not making fun of anyone, I have no skeletons in the closet. In the evening I go to bed serene, happy, the rest comes by itself.

The day to relive?

When I got the first star, the one you never forget. It was 1980, with the Il Trigabolo restaurant in Argenta, under the guidance of chef Igles Corelli (one of the greatest on the planet): at the time we were pioneers, it was that moment in which the grandmother’s kitchen was transformed into the modern one, Contemporary. An extraordinarily beautiful moment.

His philosophy of life?

Living every day thinking it is a beautiful day, I always wake up positive, life is beautiful even if you are going through a difficult moment. We all have problems, but I never lose heart. And I will never forget the people who helped me. Up to 30 I didn’t speak, I was like a blotter, shut up and eyes open, trying to learn from all the great masters, from the great chefs. I thought someday my time would come, and then that time would come.

Now also the protagonist of a docufilm, Sosia- The life of others (on Sky Uno from 9 February), a journey into the world of those who feel better in the shoes of a famous person …

More than ten years ago I did not imagine that one day I would be imitated, that some people would want to dress like me, be me. All this on the one hand made me realize that I have become a public figure; on the other hand, it takes on me a great responsibility.

She dreams of being able to make a film with Johnny Depp about the world of cooking or alternatively to be able to cook for him. Where does this passion for Depp come from?

I think he’s a bit like me, an eclectic person, a quick-change person, and that’s how I feel. He manages to change his characters, he knows how to change his works, joyful, funny, out of the box. He is unruly like us chefs.