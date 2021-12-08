“My father is out of his mind, I pay for him” – Corriere.it

from Carlo Macrì

The woman, 36 years old, intercepted while she was on the phone with a friend: “You don’t even help me privately because you are also the grandfather of my daughters, you don’t realize that I’m going through a situation of the c … … ». Viperetta’s ex-wife is also under investigation

From our correspondent



PAOLA (COSENZA) – Despite the fact that the Ferreros, Massimo and their daughter Vanessa were aware of the investigation into the bankruptcy of the four companies of the Group, all with registered offices in Acquappesa (Cosenza), they spoke openly on the phone with their directors about the misadventures of the companies decotte and on ways to transfer capital from bankrupt companies to shell companies. The Ferrero Group led by the former president of Sampdoria (read the portrait) was a family business. In addition to Massimo, Vanessa and her nephew Giorgio, Laura Sini, former wife of Viperetta, was also part of it, also investigated by the Public Prosecutor of Paola for fraudulent bankruptcy. Prosecutor Pierpaolo Bruni had asked for house arrest for her, denied by the investigating judge.

Meanwhile, Massimo Ferrero has been in San Vittore since yesterday, in Milan, and in the next few days he will be questioned by the investigating judge of Paola Rosamaria Mesiti. LThe investigation of the Guardia di Finanza revealed, in addition to the tangle of companies set up on purpose for a personal enrichment to the detriment of the Treasury and creditors, the clash in the family between Massimo Ferrero and his daughter Vanessa. In the 345 pages of the ordinance, the woman’s idea of ​​abandoning the family sphere emerges to devote herself to a film project of her own, through the company Freedom Pictures srl. She tackled the issue with a friend of hers, Ornella Morsilli, in a phone call intercepted by Finance on June 18, 2021. “First of all, I want to work ‘with professionals, I know’ broken the c …, of scacciacani from incompetent and disgusting people, in fact I take the opportunity to restart with my production, my films and choosing my people … ».

Vanessa Ferrero lets herself go to a liberating outburst: “When I gave you those speeches to start again, to redo all my life resolutions, I made it sincere and I made sure that all this happened, obviously, I have no idea of ​​time in the sense that I constituted a society, I kept her on her feet with all the messes and corporate unrest I find myself today finally making her work seriously … therefore it is a great thing now also because I have lost my salary, I have lost everything … I was about to lose my house and if I don’t start again with the productions I won’t eat … ». Viperetta’s daughter is a river in flood and does not skimp on accusations against her father, the Group’s only point of reference, with an “apical role” – writes the investigating judge – which he does not claim, but which is recognized by various interlocutors. «Even if it’s my family, I can’t find it … calculate, he also committed a great misconduct by making my let’s say competitors work … like the Pegasus, ”says Vanessa.

The woman speaks of her father almost with resentment: “I got pissed off … because I said: why don’t you give me my salary anymore, you don’t even help me privately because you are also the grandfather of my daughters, you don’t realize that I’m going through a situation of c .. . You don’t give a damn … ». D.

i Massimo Ferrero also makes a description of his accountant Gianluca Vidal, who, intercepted, speaks of him as of “… a man with a propensity for risk and in any case unscrupulous, stubborn and shrewd”. Vanessa, in the outburst, however, says to “forgive” her father. “I don’t regret lack of affection the fact that he asks me for money, or gets me into trouble, that is, if you think about it, I’m paying everything about him … despite everything, I found myself with even more difficulty than him. he blames me and doesn’t help me. He is no longer in his head … now, however, since I know I know my choices, I understand, I have forgiven him, I am moving away. However, I know that he will never be grateful … ».

Vanessa unloads all her tension in the phone call of June 21, 2021, with another friend, Adriana Salviato: «In your opinion I have something to do with all the things I’m doing … all the causes … the complaints. He said it’s all my fault, think! I was not even born that I was paying the severance pay of the 70s! ». Yesterday, meanwhile, the motivation of Massimo Ferrero’s lawyer arrived on his resignation as president of Sampdoria: “Ferrero was forced to resign because from prison, obviously, he cannot take care of a sports club.”