“My Favorite Person”: Dakota Fanning dedicated a sweet birthday tribute to her younger sister Elle Fanning

UNITED STATES-. On Saturday April 9, Dakota Fanning celebrated with a moving tribute to her famous sister Elle Fanning, who reached the age of 24. Her older sister and actress posted a sweet birthday tribute to her on Instagram to mark the special day. She is she shared an image in which she looks at the camera with a finger in front of her face while the minor smiles next to her.

“Happy birthday to my number 1 favorite person in the world. You are the queen of birthday legend so I won’t even try,” she wrote. Dakota Fanning at his birthday tribute. “I will only say that what I love most in life is being your sister. And I love you even more. Happy birthday my little fairy @ellefanning,” she added. Elle Fanning commented, “I love you more than anything!!!”

The birthday tribute comes some time after Elle Fanning will dedicate an exciting message to Dakota Fanning for her special day last February. The Great star posted on his Instagram account Instagram a sweet birthday tribute to her older sister in which she shared several old photos of the two of them along with a sentimental caption.

Dakota Fanning and Elle Fanning share a deep bond

“I have seen many meet you. And without fail, they walk away sporting the same puzzled expression. First transfigured by your doll eyes and then captured by the wisdom they hold. You disarm yourself with biting humor, but you can kill (if necessary) with keen intelligence and an uncanny ability to win every argument (sometimes fortunately and unfortunately for me),” he began. Elle Fanning.

“My older sister, who I watch effortlessly put on jewelry in such a cool way and wear hair clips I could never take off and bake unbelievably good cakes because your measurements are scarily accurate, and knit scarves at the speed of light with your delicate spider hands. Oh… and there’s the photographic memory thing. Essentially, Dakota is the perfect person and she is ALL MINE!” she concluded.