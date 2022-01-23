My favorite wedding / On Rai 2 the film with Tess Harper

My favorite wedding, on Rai 2 a film, a first-run TV film

My favorite wedding was produced in 2017 and in first viewing Rai 2 they propose it to you 2.00 pm today, 23 January 2022. In the cast of the sentimental genre film, in the role of the protagonist, Tess Harper, we meet the talented Maggie Lawson, at the recognizable cinema in ‘Pleasantville’, alongside the young talents Tobey Maguire, Reese Witherspoon and Marley Shelton, or in ‘Gamer’, with Gerard Butler, recently on the big screen with ‘Copshop – Firefight’.

On TV Lawson is famous in series above all, as in the case of ‘And they lived unhappy forever’, ‘That hurricane of dad’, ‘Angel from Hell’ or films among which we mention ‘Christmas at Evergreen – A pinch of magic ‘, or’ Our history ‘.

My favorite wedding, the plot of the film: a young doctor in Chicago for ..

My favorite wedding talk about Tess Harper, a beautiful young doctor who travels to chaotic Chicago to participate, as an guest, in the wedding of dear friend Amber. Together with Michael, best friend of Amber’s boyfriend, therefore of the future husband, she works to ensure that everything goes smoothly and that her friend has the story on the most special day of her life.

During her stay in Chicago Tess also participated in a sort of competition, obtaining a PhD from the prestigious University of North Western, chosen after a sort of ‘coupe de foudre’ by Dr. Hastings who appreciated her right from the start and the gets the prestigious scholarship in the metropolis.

At home she left Dex, her boyfriend, but in these days spent in Chicago the woman realizes that her heart is no longer able to beat for that man: Michael has proved to be loving and nice, during the preparations for the wedding of Amber, and now Tess sees herself in Chicago, as a young and talented career doctor, perhaps alongside this boy who makes her heart beat.

