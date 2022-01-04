My first 5 purchases 2022: what I’m going to invest in

2021 has, if we like, some surprises in store for us. I’ll explain…

Every year it is thought that “this time the market collapses”, and punctually every year the bull market continues (see graph below).

Weekly SP500 chart: source Investing.com

In fact, I remember that March 2020, it was NOT a bear market, but A short CORRECTION (due to Covid) within the Bull market which has now lasted for over 10 years, so the trend has simply resumed its run as soon as the pandemic panic was disposed of.

This, of course, does not mean that there are not important risks to consider (inflation, tapering and central bank rate hikes, high valuations of all asset classes).

But DO NOT invest, especially when the cost of living is rising more and more every year, is not correct. To defend ourselves from any negative phases, I personally rely on what has always helped investors, which in its banality has always allowed me to put my capital to good use, i.e. TIME, DIVERSIFICATION, COST REDUCTION, FREQUENT REBALANCING.

My first purchases of 2022

Always keeping this in mind, my first purchases of 2022 will always favor the equity asset class, but trying as much as possible to stick to the principles above, in particular:

Japan (open exchange rate, therefore without hedging as I intend to expose myself marginally to the Yen)

Equity Value

Global Equity

Small Cap

Finance sector equity

I obviously don’t have the crystal ball (maybe), but I believe that for the economic and monetary phase that we find ourselves from here on, with the right TIME and smart weights in a broader portfolio, these asset classes allow to benefit from what from here on we could find ourselves as a general situation.

Regarding the weight of macro asset classes on a general level, I still prefer to maintain a historically higher% liquidity than usual (25%) to take advantage of any market declines.

The remainder is divided mostly on equity, but also 30% on the Bond part, which however is extremely diversified, purchased long ago, and above all with a duration not exceeding 7 years.

There are many factors of uncertainty, above all the persistent situation of Covid.

Unfortunately, expected returns on equities are at low levels due to high valuations, which is why it is always better to remain cautious, but this does not mean being afraid.

Declines are part of the inherent nature of markets. We must realize that statistically every year the market corrects at some point by at least 5%, and less frequently we see worse declines, which nevertheless happen.

The possible stressors of 2022

Inflation

Fed rate hike

Extension of Covid Situation

I conclude the analysis with the usual suggestions, namely that a simple, boring, cleverly constructed portfolio can do much better than many expensive and complicated managements.

This year a “classic permanent portfolio” (see above), built with 25% global equity, 25% gold, 25% global aggregate bond, 25% cash, performed 6.81% with a drawdown of 2.11%.

Results 2021 Permanent Portfolio (Data source: FIDA WS)

Compare this to “moderate / prudent / balanced” management of any kind, and you will understand why Buffett says that “Investing is simple, but it is not easy”.

Happy 2022!

