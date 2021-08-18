“My first meeting with Angelina Jolie was terrible”

Emma Stone tells of when, at her first time at the Golden Globes with her mother, she was sitting next to Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt

The first experience of Emma Stone at the Golden Globes it was a memorable moment not only because she was 22 at the time and was nominated for Best Actress for her role in the film Easy A.

On that occasion, which marked the first time the actress participated in a first-class event, Emma Stone has met many famous colleagues, including Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt, sitting next to her in the audience.

During an apparition a The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon, Emma Stone recalled the evening and told for the first time the hilarious moment in which he met Angelina Jolie.

** Emma Stone started acting as a child to heal from anxiety **

(Continue below the photo)

During the interview, Emma Stone recalled the evening: «It was the first time I went to the Golden Globes. It was very, very, very exciting, and I had decided to take my mother with me. ‘

Loading... Advertisements

“We sat next to Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt. My mom and I thought, ‘With all the people we could sit next to them, I’m woooow’. “

** It’s Official: Emma Stone and Dave McCary got married **

Continuing the story of the evening, Emma Stona revealed that her mother was a bit tipsy and started chatting casually with Angelina Jolie.

“My mom never drinks but she drank champagne that night, which probably wasn’t a great idea, but she was having a great time. He started talking to Angelina Jolie and asking her absurd questions like ‘Do you have children?'”

“And I was like, ‘Mom you’re out of your mind’. Of course he knew perfectly well that he had children, but he was making conversation to break the ice. Only he kept asking her questions like, ‘How old are they?’ ‘What are their names?’ And I swear to you that he knew all the answers. ”

Luckily Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt were at the game, very kind: «They were so cute – recalled Stone – We had a lot of fun. It was a very fun evening ».

So it doesn’t matter if your name is Emma Stone, you’ve been nominated three times for an Oscar, and you’ve even won one in 2017 for Best Actress: you’ll be embarrassed too by your mother anyway.