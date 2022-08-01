My first times, My name is Groot… Hufflepuff films and series to watch in August

Kind, funny and good-natured, you belong to the Hufflepuff house in the saga Harry Potter ? So here is a tailor-made series/cinema selection to devour in August!

The Year movie shark

The story : As she prepares to take her early retirement, Maja, a maritime policeman in the Landes, is offered a last breathtaking mission. A holidaymaker has disappeared, bringing with him a wave of panic ready to overwhelm the coast. Maja and her colleagues will therefore immerse themselves body and soul in this harrowing adventure, determined to stop this bloodthirsty shark which prowls the hexagonal waters.

The casting : Directed by Ludovic and Zoran Boukherma (Willy 1er, Teddy), the film is carried by Marina Foïs, Jean-Pascal Zadi (simply black), Christine Gautier and Kad Merad.

Gender : comedy.

Release date : August 3, 2022.

Series My name is Groot

The story : From his intergalactic adventures to his family adventures, baby Groot shows us how he explores the world as he grows up. Not very talkative, he nevertheless knows how to make himself understood with his big sparkling eyes and his heart of gold. A particularly endearing young shoot whose nonsense further reinforces an already well-established popularity.

The casting : Vin Diesel of course resumes his role in the series of Kirsten Lepore, accompanied by his faithful sidekick Bradley Cooper in the skin of Rocket.

Genres : animation, comedy, science fiction, fantasy.

Number of episodes : 5 x 4 minutes

Release date : August 10, 2022 on Disney+.

Series My first time season 3

The story : Now in a relationship with Paxton, Devi discovers that romantic relationships are not as simple as she imagined and are the source of many problems and questions. With her best friends, she will therefore have to face new questions, but also find the courage to face all the upheavals that have taken place in her life. Between love, friendships, disasters and unexpected encounters, the amazing high school student has not finished surprising us!

The casting : For this third season of Mindy Kaling and Lang Fisher’s series, Maitreyi Ramakrishnan is back as Devi. At his side, we also find Richa Moorjani (Kamala), Jaren Lewison (Ben), Darren Barnet (Paxton), Lee Rodriguez (Fabiola) and Ramona Young (Eleanor).

Genres : comedy, romance.

Number of episodes: 10 x 30 minutes

Release date : August 12 on Netflix.

Also find the film/series selection of Slytherins and Ravenclaws.