My First Work And Other Viral Songs You Don’t Know About Were Created With Artificial Intelligence

We tell you 10 such songs which have become trends on TikTok and it seems that they have been sung by the artists themselves. In some cases he even brought the dead back to life. By: tania caballero November 09. 2023

‘My first job’: mistakes at work that made these people look ridiculous

Add us to your home screen to find us easier and faster Add

It seems that the use of artificial intelligence has already gotten out of control as its use has become fashionable, because, theoretically, it has allowed Hollywood actors and screenwriters to strike, alter images and even songs. Causes that make use of some artists’ voices without using them. Consent, which has gone viral on social networks.

Bad Bunny, Eladio Carrion, Noel Gallagher and many other singers have been influenced by this tool, they have had their voices stolen to create hit songs that have become a trend and for which they have no profit, but which they do not even choose. So nowadays they can be asked to sing anything, even if it goes against their ideas, beliefs, values ​​etc.

With the rapid proliferation of social networks, it is difficult to identify which songs are performed by artists and which are created by AI, but here we tell you something.

Which viral songs are created with AI?

In recent months, songs made with artificial intelligence have gone viral on TikTok and they are so good that it doesn’t seem like they were created by any software, especially with no recording studio, no writer, no musician. . From. half.

This melody was created by a TikTok user in collaboration with Bryant Myers and Myke Towers based on the song ‘Si la Calle Me Llama’ by Eladio Carrion.

The singer didn’t take this viral song too much to heart, as he sang it at a recent concert and made the meme iconic.

2. ‘Sail, I’ll Pick You’ and ‘Nostalgia’ with Bad Bunny

Bad Bunny has recently caused a lot of controversy, because he told his followers that if they liked one of the hits created with AI using their voice, they would have to leave their WhatsApp chat.

‘Come out, I’ll pick you up’ was the song that caused all the commotion, which was created by a TikTok account called FlowGPT, using the Puerto Rican singer’s voice along with Bad Gylla and Justin Bieber.

‘Nostalgia’ is one of those songs that has gone viral with his voice, then with Justin Bieber and also with Daddy Yankee.

Undoubtedly what bothers the singer the most is that some internet users think that either of these two’s ‘rock’ is better than the rock released in his previous albums.

3. ‘The Boy with Sad Eyes’ with Alex Turner

Of this song from the 80s, made famous by the singer Janet, the AI ​​​​has created a cover with the voice of Alex Turner, the leader of the Arctic Monkeys, who obviously does not speak fluent Spanish, but this technological device made it possible Is. ,

4. ‘Creep’ with Valentin Elizalde

‘El Gallo de Oro’ apparently never had the opportunity to cover other artists, as he was murdered in Reynosa, Tamaulipas in 2006. However, thanks to AI we can hear their voices again, for example, singing versions. ‘Creep’ by Radiohead in Spanish.

5. ‘She Dances Alone’ with Jenni Rivera

This is the same thing that happens with fans, who still remember ‘The Great Lady’ who died in a plane crash on December 9, 2012, but many of her followers want to continue listening to her and thinking. Wondering what would have happened if Jenny had come. At the time of the Corridos Tumbados and he would have given a performance, he found someone who fulfilled his wishes and thanks to AI he got his voice back singing the Peso Pluma hit ‘She Dances Alone’.

this is the song

This has created the most discussion about the use of Artificial Intelligence, as they are also planning to use it to compete in the next Grammy Awards ceremony.

This is the duet between Drake and The Weeknd that became a hit on social media and sounds so real that no one would think it was made with AI, because of how far reaching it was.

7. ‘Ni**as In Paris’ with The Notorious B.I.G. and Tupac Shakur

It is known that the hip hop singers did a few duets together before becoming enemies and ending their lives prematurely, they were murdered due to conflict between the bands, however, one would have imagined that ‘Ne * * How would these musical greats sound in the new cover of ‘Paris’, originally by Kanye West and Jay-Z, so it became possible and the result was amazing.

8. ‘Isis – The Loser Tapes’ with Oasis

An English indie-rock band called Breezer created some songs inspired by the first Oasis album and then they put Liam Gallagher’s voice on the track with the help of AI, and surprisingly created a new album called ‘Isis – The Lost Tapes’ . Result.

The creators said they wanted people to think about an alternate reality in which the band members continued making music from 1995 to 1997.

However, to Noel Hallagher this was an insult and he declared that they were just “blatant idiots with too much free time and money to fuck up technology.”

9. ‘Gary Comes Back to Me’ with Jose Jose

Besides bringing the ‘Prince of Song’ back from the grave, few would have imagined he could perform a song like SpongeBob, but AI made it possible.

10. ‘Dance the Night’ with Luis Miguel

There is no doubt that there are songs that we will never see Luis Miguel perform, because it seems that they do not suit his style, however, his voice is used by many TikTok users to cover all kinds of themes and genres. Songs have been made for it, one of them being ‘Dance the Night’, which is set to the music for the film ‘Barbie’ and originally by Dua Lipa.