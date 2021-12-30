My friend Nanuk / Su Itala 1 the film with Dakota Goyo

My friend Nanuk, Italy 1 film directed by Brando Quilici and Roger Spottiswoode

My friend Nanuk will be broadcast today, Thursday 30 December, starting from 2.30 pm on Italia 1. This is an adventure film made between Italy and Canada in 2014 and directed by Brando Quilici and Roger Spottiswoode.

In the cast we find Dakota Goyo, Goran Visnjic, Bridget Moynahan, Kendra Leigh Timmins, Peter MacNeill, Duane Murray, Russell Yuen and many more. Interesting are the special effects curated by Jay Randall and also the sets by Eric Fraser. It is a moving film suitable for a rather large audience.

My friend Nanuk, the plot of the film: a 13-year-old boy and a little bear

The de My friend Nanuk take place precisely at the Arctic Circle in its Canadian portion, with protagonist is a 13-year-old boy named Luke and a small 4-month-old polar bear of life from the name Nanuk. Despite being so small, the boy proves to be very enterprising and above all empathetic towards the nature that surrounds him to the point of taking charge of the sad fate of Nanuk. In fact, separated from his mother captured by the Devon rangers, he would hardly be able to survive.

Luke then decides to go to work to save both of them from the sad fate, managing to obtain the useful support of a guide of Inuit origins named Muktuk. When everything seemed to go in the right direction and once you reach the far north of the region, a sudden collapse of a large amount of ice creates a real separation barrier between Muktuk and the boy in Nanuk’s company.

From this moment on they will have to overcome many vicissitudes alone, relying solely on their individual skills and willpower. Among herds of polar bears and immense dangerous icebergs, the two friends go on their way with the sole objective of carrying the cub in the arms of their mother. Eventually, after so many obstacles and as many exciting moments, Luke and Nanuk reach Cape Resolute. At this point two of them are forced to separate, with the cute polar bear returning to his mother’s arms and Luke returning, happy with the mission accomplished, to his family.

