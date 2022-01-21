My friend Peppa Pig arrives on PS5 and Xbox Series X | S, the DLC will be announced in March – Nerd4.life

After so many rumors and rumors, here is the news that everyone has been waiting for: Bandai Namco has released the free update that will allow My friend Peppa Pig to take full advantage of the hardware of PS5 and Xbox Series X | S. Not only that, for the occasion, new images in very high resolution were published and even the first ones DLC will be announced in March.

The many fans of little Peppa will be over the moon: Outright Games has decided to make all their dreams come true. Starting today, in fact, the game is available natively on PS5 and Xbox Series X | S and no longer only through backwards compatibility. This means that the game will be able to make the most of the next generation consoles to offer faster loading times and higher resolution and framerate. The update will be free for anyone who already owns the game. Here are some pictures of the next-gen version:

As we wrote in the review of My friend Peppa Pig, the Outright Games game is perfect for all the little ones, thanks to a steady pace and excellent adaptation in Italian. Furthermore, in March 2022, the developers will announce the first DLC of the game, in order to further expand the experience.

They are in many newspapers that have enjoyed the game, as you can see from theAccolade trailer:

What will you do? Will you be playing My Friend Peppa Pig again to enjoy all the new technological advancements?