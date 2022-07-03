“My friends are screaming at me to stop being an asshole” Gustavo Bolívar answers the reason for his claims to Petro

In recent days, Gustavo Bolívar has been critical of his political ally, Gustavo Petro, which has raised questions among supporters of the Historical Pact. Due to this, and through an opinion column, the senator referred to this issue.

His great friendship with the president-elect, and having been with him for several years in the political sphere, are the main reasons for being able to disagree with appointments of characters, which apparently are not accepted by Bolívar.

“All this is to tell you why I am concerned that the nobodies, with everything they contributed to the popular triumph, do not yet appear on the horizon and instead there are characters who did not believe in the project, characters who do not carry this cause in the heart, characters who arrived a few days before, and even a few days after the triumph”, wrote the congressman.

In addition, he confessed that following his principles and what he promised the voters for the government project of the Historical Pact, he should have voiced his protest. “It was the promise they voted for. That is why I declare myself in a state of alert and vigilance on the names that try to reach the government without due merit and without sufficient moral qualities. For example, the future replacement of Felipe Córdoba in the Comptroller’s Office”, Bolívar’s text reads.

He even dared to reveal that his close circle of friends whispered to him that he should ask for positions in the Petro government. “My friends are crying out to me to stop being an asshole, to ask, to control, to obtain positions, but I have to disappoint them, I did not come to politics to amass power or to do business,” said the senator of the Historical Pact.

However, he presented his arguments, and apparently, despite their great friendship, discrepancies can appear in politics and democracy.

Why were Gustavo Bolívar’s criticisms of Petro unleashed?

After it was confirmed that the new Minister of Finance will be José Antonio Ocampo, reactions began for and against what would be President Gustavo Petro’s cabinet.. The name of Carlos Amaya even began to sound like a possible Minister of Agriculture of Colombia.

This name was not very popular within the Historical Pact and Petrism in general, because despite the fact that the former governor of Boyacá is part of the Green Alliance, which is very akin to the ideas of the left, Amaya made his support for former candidate Rodolfo Hernández.

Fact that many do not forgive, among them Senator Gustavo Bolívar, who last Thursday, June 30, manifested himself on his social network accounts, in which he made his discomfort known and made his first public criticism of Gustavo Petro’s cabinet, arguing that there were people on the left who “risked their lives” for the Historic Pact campaign.

“I admire the generosity of Gustavo Petro to form a pluralistic and unified government that guarantees peace and governability in Colombia. But let’s not forget social, trade union, peasant, indigenous, Afro and leftist organizations that risked their lives for this cause. With Amaya, no.” Gustavo Bolívar wrote emphatically on his Twitter account.