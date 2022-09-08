My frustration is not having seen the fall of the Maduro dictatorship

What is the greatest frustration of former President Iván Duque? 1:08

(CNN Spanish) — Iván Duque assures that he does not think about failures, on the contrary, he says that he is a persevering person. The now former president of Colombia grants his first interview since he left the Casa de Nariño, exactly one month ago, on August 7. Duque spoke with Camilo Egaña from CNN en Español and mentioned the satisfaction of, according to him, having fulfilled more than 80% of the development plan that he proposed and more than 90% of a government plan.

But he also spoke of “great frustration.”

“I have a great frustration and that is not having seen the fall of the dictatorship of Nicolás Maduro in Venezuela during my term,” said Duque.

During his administration, marked by the battle against the covid-19 pandemic, foreign policy focused on the fight against the Nicolás Maduro regime in the neighboring country. “I confronted that bandit,” Duque emphasizes, before claiming that it was he who reported him to the International Criminal Court.

“We participate with many nations in that diplomatic fence. And, of course, although I have that frustration of not having seen it fall in my four years, I am also clear that defense, democracy does not end with the Presidency,” added Duque.

“Tension is preferable to the surrender of our territory”

The former president referred to what he considers to be another dictatorship, that of Daniel Ortega, in the context of the maritime dispute between Colombia and Nicaragua that dates back long before he took office as the Uribe president in 2018.

“A century of tensions is preferable to ceding Colombian territory to the Daniel Ortega dictatorship,” said Duque, noting that Colombia “can only modify its limits through a treaty that is ratified by the Congress of the Republic of Colombia.” .

It is worth mentioning that the International Criminal Court of Justice ruled in April this year that Colombia must “immediately cease” patrolling and attempting to control fishing activities and maritime investigation in parts of the Western Caribbean that, according to the Court, are part of of the exclusive economic zone of Nicaragua, as reported by Reuters.

Despite this, Duque’s position remains firm in this regard: “Colombia cannot be its sovereignty, much less a dictatorship that with infamies, with opprobrium, is subjecting an entire people. We make our sovereignty respected and tension is preferable to surrendering our territory”.

“I hope that the four-year presidential term is respected”

Duque’s mandate gave way to a leftist government in Colombia, an unprecedented event in the country, a change of political course materialized with the election of Gustavo Petro. Asked about the current government, the former president said that he considers it relevant that “it realizes that governing Colombia requires forging consensus, that ideological impositions cannot be made. I think that will be the biggest challenge he will have over the next few months.”

Why did the left come to power in Colombia? Duque emphasizes that when he faced Gustavo Petro at the polls he beat him by more than two million votes. “But additionally, this is not the first time he has run for a presidential election, it was practically his third time. And if you look at the past, the left in Colombia had already been undergoing a process of ascent,” said Duque.

And he adds: “I also believe that there was a lack in this election of a better confrontation of ideas, especially in the second presidential round. And I think that, without a doubt, led to that victory.”

On whether he believes that Petro will be re-elected, Duque is blunt: “what I hope is that that four-year presidential term is respected, just as I respect it, because I never had arguments to say that it was that he needed more than four years to carry out my government plan. I adapted my government plan to the constitutional period that Colombia has, which is four years, and I believe that this principle must be respected by the current president and by those who come later.”