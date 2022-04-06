My future was to be at Milan, but I didn’t want to wait any longer: Thauvin

Midtime Editorial

It is almost a year since Florian Thauvin came to tigersin a media contract, which could not happen, since the French assured that his future was to go to AC Milan for this season.

The Gallic player said that he only hoped that the rossoneros define their economic situation to make the signing; however, he did not want to wait any longer after Dede He contacted him to make him the offer to come to the royal team.

“Dede He texts me during the night and tells me to call him when I wake up. He suspected that he wanted to talk to me about it (future), but he wasn’t sure. When I wake up, I call him right away because that’s what he wanted him to tell me. Tell me that the club loves me and that I come”, he told Canal Plus France.

“I remember my wife was in my son’s room getting him ready for the day and I went to see her and told her I had Dede on the phone, that your club in Mexico He loves me and I want to go there. He told me to calm down, that he was far away. My future was to be at AC Milan, but it took time. because they didn’t know their budget for the next season. They didn’t know if they were going to be in the Champions League. They had important players to extend. They asked me for time. April came and I didn’t want to wait any longer”.

Gignac convinced Thauvin for three weeks

In the documentary the Bomboro He says that he spent three weeks talking to Florian so that he would listen to the proposal for the auriazul painting, sending him photos every day.

“I received a call from my managers telling me that did what was necessary to contact Flo and convince him to talk to them and to see if there was any chance of him coming. I told my coaches if they wanted it. He was a free player was worth 30 million euros at Transfermarkt, 28 years old, international, World Champion. Of course, they have to pay the price. It cost me three weeks of my lifeevery day on the phone, to send him photos of the city, of the stadium,” he added.