“My gaze on the war” – Corriere.it

from Renato Franco

The diva tells the film shot in Rome, based on the novel by Alessandro Baricco: “Journey into the complexity of the human condition”

A reflection on the human condition and on war, a theme that raises many questions and finds few answers because emotional fragility and war presumption have always been two poles of our history. Angelina Jolie has finished shooting in Rome “Without Blood”taken from the bestseller of Baricco “Without blood”. The book opens with the execution of a war criminal at the end of the conflict, a little girl is saved thanks to the pity aroused in a boy who was part of the group of victorious revolutionaries and who pretends not to see her. Time gap. Many years pass. That little girl who has grown up seeks and finds her savior. The plot continues, but in the meantime various reflections are articulated: can an ideal justify violence? Who is the victim and who is the executioner in an extreme situation? What if, instead of revenge, the past returns “bloodless”? “Baricco’s book is a journey into the complexity of the human condition – says Angelina Jolie, fifth film as director -, it made a profound impression on me when I read it and tried to understand the reason for this so powerful effect on me. : it is a work full of poetry and emotion that looks at war and the questions that derive from it from a unique point of view, asking ourselves what we are going to look for after suffering a trauma, a loss or an injustice ».

The book became a photograph. “I limited myself to adapting the novel to the script of the film, my goal was to remain faithful to the original. I met Baricco in England and I was pleased that he told me that it was difficult to have such a faithful, so direct adaptation of his work. “It was as I had imagined it”, the best compliment ».

The film is set in a geographically indefinite place, almost abstract, it could be Mexico, but when a story is universal and the message global, the spatial perimeter matters little. The colors turn to sepia, as if the bright shades disturb the vision; the elegant and at the same time neutral costumes. “The book is very clear, the important thing is its universal message, the war we are talking about can be anywhere: the cast is predominantly Mexican, but the actors speak English, some are Argentine, we have chosen a hybrid to make the most indefinite theater of war possible ».

THEn release in 2023, yet to be determined if in the hall or on streaming platforms (without excluding a Sorrentino-style hybrid), “Without Blood” is produced by Fremantle, Jolie Productions, The Apartment Pictures and De Maio Entertainment. The protagonists are played by Salma Hayek Pinault and Demián Bichir (protagonist of “The Hateful Eight”). “This – explains Andrea Scrosati, Group chief operating officer and CEO of continental Europe for Fremantle – is the first film of the three-year agreement signed in March between Angelina Jolie and Fremantle which provides for the joint development of original, sophisticated films, documentaries and TV series. powerful, internationally “.

The subject of war has always been close to Jolie’s heart: “My first film as a director was”In the land of blood and honey “, set during the Bosnian war, and I wrote it trying to understand why people who love each other end up killing themselves in the beginning. The film was a research into why it happens. This deals with different questions, starting with the fact that the differences between good and evil, between good and bad, between victims and perpetrators, are not clear-cut; of course there are only certain horrible behaviors. The suggestion of the book is the reflection on the human condition, so each character is studied deeply, Baricco has given each of them a character, a story, a memory, a consistency that makes it impossible to understand where one begins and the other ends. I hope it pushes people to meditate on the harsh reality, that there are no clear lines, clear answers, nothing is easy to understand. We have lost the ability to understand our complexity, reality, the film does not end with an easy answer, but invites us to open our minds on complexity ».

No comment on his “private war” instead, the separation from Brad Pitt, the lawsuit filed with the FBI over why he did not arrest her ex-husband for insulting and beating her (so she claims) during a private flight. After all, it is always difficult to understand who is the victim and who is the executioner …