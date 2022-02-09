My Generation, the new music program

My Generation is the new format created exclusively for Sky Arte dedicated to music. A tale in 10 episodes that photographs one of the most important moments in the musical history of our country: a trip to the 90sthrough ten documentaries dedicated to as many bands that have characterized the Italian independent scene.

The protagonists of the first season of “My Generation” are: Negrita, Almamegretta, Timoria, Virginiana Miller, Africa Unite, Massimo Volume, Modena City Ramblers, La Crus, Marlene Kuntz, Perturbation.With a narrative approach that makes these monographic episodes real documentaries, the bands retrace their path through a long interview, realizing some of the most representative songs of their career live in the studio. Each episode is embellished with unpublished photos and videos.

The reconstruction is enriched by the interventions of those who, in those years, experienced them firsthand: journalists, photographers, record companies and key figures in the entertainment world. The interventions are by: Daniela Amenta, Ernesto Assante, Giulia Cavaliere, Valerio Corzani, Luca De Gennaro, Paolo Dossena, Luca Fantacone, Luca Fornari, Federico Guglielmi, Fabio Lovino, Pasquale Modica, Violante Placido, Fabrizio Rioda, Claudio Santamaria, Stefano Senardi , Valerio Soave, John Vignola, Vito War.

The 90s represented a truly interesting and revolutionary period for our country, which deserves to be remembered. These are the years of the affirmation of music television networks, the arrival of the internet on a large scale and the birth of new media that managed to bring out a music scene that had remained, at least until that moment, confined to an underground scene frequented for the more from a niche audience.

A real revolution that saw the rapid rise of groups such as Marlene Kuntz, Timoria, Negrita, La Crus, Almamegretta, Modena City Ramblers and many others who managed to bring a generalist audience closer to more modern and less homologated sounds. “My Generation” is a program by Max De Carolis and Fabio Luzietti written with Martina Riva and Margherita Bordino, produced by Erma Pictures in collaboration with Cinecittà, ATCL and Spazio Rossellini.