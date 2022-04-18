“My generation was better than that of Lionel Messi and Cristiano because…”

The former Brazil star assured that his times are not compared to those of today, and not so much because of Lionel Messi, Cristiano Ronaldo and Neymar, but because of the small business that the current kings of world football have.

Ronaldo the Phenomenon was honest assuring he had no doubts: if you ask the former Brazilian star which generation was better, his own or the current one of Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo, the former Verdeamarela bets on which he himself played in.

“If they ask me which generation to choose, I say ours and I have no doubts. (…) Today it is not that they are not good, Cristiano and Messi are. And Neymar too, but the others are missing, they haven’t reached his level.Ronaldo told Sky Sport Italia.

The Phenomenon added that “We were really numerous and very good, before there was no more competition and not only in Italy, but also in Spain and England.

“Now we have found a very high physical level all over the world, the 10 classics, slow and technical are no longer there. Today, there is no more room for them.”he added

Ronaldo says that “technically, our generation was far ahead. There were more players and important characters. Each team had two or three who were really capable of changing a game and making history.

Ronaldo won the Ballon d’Or in 1997 and 2002, at a time when Zinedine Zidane, Rivaldo, Luis Figo, Michael Owen, Pavel Nedved, Andriy Shevchenko, Ronaldinho, Fabio Cannavaro and Kaka also won the award.

In 2008, the award for the best player in the world was won by Cristiano Ronaldo and since then it’s been a two-way fight with Lionel Messi except in 2018 when Luka Modric won.