“My Giampiero between games, jokes and adventurous dinners”

There is still black and white tv when Giampiero Galeazzi begins to become the national Bisteccone. It is May 30th 1976, Adriano Panatta he has just beaten Guillermo Vilas in the final of the Internazionali d’Italia and on the pitch he is suffocated by the hugs of Mario Belardinelli and a swarm of aficionados. Galeazzi falls there in the pile, camera in tow, and also cutting out Gianni Minà, who is trying to talk to Panatta, takes the winner all for himself, asks him the classic hot questions to which the protagonist answers confusedly, still tried, but they are authentic emotions, the most spontaneous. There the Galeazzi method was born, which will then be replicated on the pitches and in the locker rooms of Serie A, and which will make it very popular.

Galeazzi and the act of love for Lazio: he left the international commentary for the 2000 championship

SATISFACTION

But the one with Panatta will be a partnership that will go further, because in addition to following the blue team in the Davis Cup (but not in the victory in Chile: at the time Rai sent only radio journalists, none of the TV) even when Adriano was the non-player captain, Galeazzi will form a close-knit pair of commentators with him, at the Internazionali d’Italia as well as at Wimbledon, for many years. And they were always fun afternoons, for fans and also for those who approached tennis as a layman, before the television landscape and the way of conceiving tennis commentaries changed around the nineties while Rai slowly stopped broadcasting the greats tournaments.

Galeazzi, Nicola Savino, his historical imitator: “He was ironic and very good, in life he wasn’t rough as I used to”

Panatta now remembers: «They were perhaps less technical and schematic commentaries than those of today, certainly much more human, as he was. Giampiero was the professional part of the couple, because he documented himself in a crazy way, he was very well prepared and knew everything even before arriving at the station. Sometimes I made him wrong on purpose: when he ventured into some technical disquisition, I contradicted him to see how it ended, he then changed his version because he was very good at talking then when no one heard us I explained the joke, and down laughs. We were very close friends. With him I have only happy and amusing memories. Travel all over the world, adventurous eating, laughter, lots of tennis seen and experienced together, lots of teasing between us. I loved him. I knew that in recent times his health was declining, we spoke often ».

LIFE TOGETHER

Nicola Pietrangeli was also very close to Giampiero Galeazzi. United by tennis, of course, because of Italy’s exploits in the Davis Cup, but also by the common passion for Lazio, and for belonging to the Circolo Canottieri Roma, which yesterday paid Galeazzi a greeting with his rowers, to oar raised in the water and at the cry of Galeazzi, hip hip hurray. Pietrangeli is in Milan these days to attend the Next Gen Finals.

Giampiero Galeazzi is dead: the former Rai sports commentator was 75 years old. His commentary on rowing is memorable

He is very shaken by the news of his friend’s death, he does not want to launch into particular speeches: “I knew him since he was a boy, you understand I have followed him since his first steps in the world of journalism, then we met for a life. In such cases, excuse me, but there is very little to add, to say. In some cases there is only silence, the absence of words, because they would be of no use. Be patient”. Two and a half years ago, on May 18, 2019, on Giampiero Galeazzi’s birthday and in the year of the centenary of Canottieri Roma, the Club had named the float after Giampiero and his father Rino (who had been the rowers’ coach) , that is the headquarters. Nicola Pietrangeli had also attended the ceremony, and Galeazzi had participated for his part, arriving aboard a boat.