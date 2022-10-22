My goal is to get to the United States, raise money and return to make a life in my country

Reference image. The increase in immigration verification controls and raids make it difficult for this population to access health services and expose them even more to criminal gangs, assaults, kidnappings, and sexual assaults. Photo: EFE Agency

Added to the massive outflow of Venezuelans through the Darién is the crisis that Central America has been experiencing for five years. Thousands of people have left countries like El Salvador, Honduras and Guatemala, due to the increase in gang violence and drug trafficking, to which is added the political instability of countries like Nicaragua.

The situation worsened with the pandemic, which is why caravans of Central American migrants and walkers in search of the American dream became common. According to Acnur, around 160,000 people have requested asylum in Mexico in the last two years, while the United States, trying to stop the massive migration, issued Title 42, which prevents entry to the United States without documents and the asylum request.

“This year, your probability of being expelled if you are Mexican is 86 percent; 63 percent if you are from Guatemala, 67 percent if you are from Honduras, 58 percent if you are from El Salvador and 25 percent if you are from Haiti. No other country is in the double digit percentages. Next is Colombia, with a 7% chance. In fact, in August 2022 migration from Mexico and Central America was a third less than in August 2021 at the US-Mexico border. And now the numbers of Venezuelans arriving are increasing exponentially,” said Adam Isacson, director of Defense Oversight at WOLA (Washington Office on Latin American Affairs).

For its part, Doctors Without Borders (MSF) indicates that the increase in immigration verification controls and raids also make it difficult to access health services and expose them to criminal gangs that have found a lucrative business in migratory transit, as well as Robberies, kidnappings, extortions and sexual assaults have become common in southern Mexico.

It is precisely in the Mayan jungle where MSF picked up the story of Irvin, a 21-year-old migrant who began his journey from Honduras to the United States.

Irvine’s story

I left Honduras to seek a better life, I don’t want to continue living in misery, I want to get ahead and that’s all. This is the second time I’ve tried to get out. The first time it was better for me because I left as a minor. I was living in Long Beach, California, United States. I was studying there, I lived with a sister. I was trying to fix my papers, but an aunt in Honduras who was the one who sent me the documentation, died and I couldn’t meet all the requirements I needed to continue there and they deported me.

That aunt took care of me like she was my mom. My mom lives in the United States, but I don’t know her, I haven’t lived with her since my dad died. She had problems with the mareros (gang members) so she left and abandoned us. I am from San Pedro Sula, northern Honduras, but my aunt realized that she was growing up in gangs and took me to live in Comayagua. Now I think that, if she had stayed in San Pedro, it is most likely that she would have gotten me involved with the maras, because there aren’t many options there.

When I returned to Honduras, after I was deported, I found the same thing. There is no work, only the one who works “has a neck” (influences), as they say there. I was a farmer, I used to plant corn and beans, but what you earn in a day’s work you eat in a few minutes. The pandemic also affected us a lot.

I have 20 days in Mexico. This time the journey has been harder. When we left Tenosique, Tabasco, heading for Palenque, three men assaulted us. They were going to kidnap us, they took our money and stripped us naked. They put our suitcases aside, they laid us on the floor and they pointed firearms at us. We came in a group of six, five Guatemalans and myself. Thank God no women came with us because surely they would have done something else to us. They called their boss and asked him if they were going to pick us up (kidnap). The boss told them no, to let us go, but they took everything from us, money and cell phones. The compas who came with me called their relatives to ask for money to let us go.

It was my mistake, I trusted. Other colleagues had recommended that I not leave the shelter, not go with the Guatemalans. They contacted some people who had been paid to help them up and I found it easy to join. But immediately the guide began to act suspicious and we decided to continue on our own. I think that was when they “put the finger on us” (they pointed at us).

Sometimes I’m scared, sometimes I get discouraged, but I have to keep going, going up and down, walking, hiding from the gangs and Immigration (officials), because my goal is to get back to the United States, raise money to return and make a life in my country. My plan has never been to stay in the United States. I want to make money to finish my house and do a business in Honduras. Have a family and a quiet life. I don’t like the United States, I don’t want to stay there.