“My goal is to know that the coach is satisfied with me. Scudetto? Let’s continue to grow and try to believe it.”

Naples football – Stanislav Lobotka made some statements to Dazn at the final whistle of Bologna-Napoli.

“Eighty minutes of an excellent match, then the last ten to resist. It was important to contain a team that runs much like Bologna. We certainly had a great game. For the others the goal is to score, but my personal goal is to know that Spalletti is happy with what I do. The coach was very nice to tell me these things, but my personal goal is to satisfy his requests in order to make the team play well. Scudetto? Of course we believe it, even if we still have many games up front. As the championship has shown so far, Spezia beat Milan, but we also lost against them. So let’s concentrate game by game and continue to grow and try to believe it. “