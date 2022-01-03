“My good uncle, a fine example of non-toxic masculinity” – Corriere.it

from Stefania Ulivi

On Prime Video the American actor behind a counter in “The Tender Bar”, directed by George Clooney. “A character who reminds me of my father”

“I don’t think masculinity is necessarily toxic. I have also known bad and violent men who have abused women, lied, stolen, hurt others by hiding behind the alleged system of values ​​of manhood, used as a shield. I find it disgusting. I believe being a man means taking care of your loved ones, never hitting a woman, practicing kindness, respect, honesty. And as fathers, pass on these values ​​to your children together with their mothers ». A guy like Uncle Charlie, I mean, says Ben Affleck. Bartender at The Dickens pub, self-taught and profound connoisseur of the great writer’s work, the character that George Clooney entrusted to him in his latest film as director, the eighth in his career, The tender bar. Set in Manhasset, Long Island in the 1970s, based on the autobiographical novel by Pulitzer Prize winner JR Moehringer, it will be on Prime Video January 7. “Uncle Charlie is a fine example of non-toxic masculinity. He teaches his nephew (in the film Daniel Ranieri as a child, later Tye Sheridan, ed) who lives with her single mother in her grandfather’s house, to grow up. By following the rules of his personal code, ”says the actor al Courier service.

At eleven, an uncle like him dreams of him. Did you have such figures as a boy?



“Charlie reminded me of my father. He was a real workaholic, he worked as an attendant, a mechanic, a bartender. My parents were divorced and my brother and I often met him at work, as happens with many children, I didn’t see anything strange that it was a bar. He hadn’t finished high school, he too was self-taught but he loved reading and wrote well. It shaped my way of seeing work, it taught me that it’s not what you do that defines you but how you do it. And then I owe a lot to my acting teacher: I learned from her that everyone on the sets are equally important, from the costume designers to the director ».

She will turn 50 in August. He claims Clooney that he has reached the maturity, the intelligence and the right wrinkles for this character.



“Years and experience bring humility and wisdom. I’m not one of those actors with such a vast imagination that I can conjure up anyone’s life. I have to find common ground with the character. In general I have more fun, I am calmer because I don’t care much about the judgment of others. I have my values ​​and my yardstick for success: I find value in the experience itself. I’m more at ease, let’s say ».

Even in private life it would seem. He didn’t hide his flashback with Jennifer Lopez.



“One of the nicest things is that I’m comfortable sharing what I like and, instead, keeping other things to myself that are and should remain private. This defines who we are, what to share and what to keep intimate which if circulated is debased. I talked to my son about it, I told him that we have a private life that is ours alone, it must be protected, it is not something that people can make fun of. Others might joke about us, insult us, hurt us. It’s not easy for me, I can’t always decide what to share and what not, but there are ways to do it. And I don’t apologize for anything, because I like how I live, and I don’t even apologize for the fact that I like to keep a little privacy. ”

He produced with Clooney and Grant Heslov “Argo” which he directed and starred in. A new direction on the horizon?



“I don’t know, I’m writing something but I don’t know if it’s good. If it is, I hope to find someone who is interested in doing it next year ».

Uncle Charlie lives in the cult of Charles Dickens. And she?



«I like it very much yes. But I’m not monothematic like him. I just re-read David Foster Wallace’s Infinite Jest. I love the great James Joyce, I really like poetry. Many authors come to mind. I love literature, I love writing and reading. It’s one of the best things about the movie, one of the things that makes me happiest that my kids can learn to like. It is one of the greatest joys in life, you can make it yours easily. It’s a real magic ».

Speaking of passions, Christopher Lloyd plays the role of the grandfather. It was a myth of yours, wasn’t it?



“I consider Back to the Future one of the best movies ever, he was my hero. Once I ran into him on the streets of Boston, he was the first famous person I ever met, but I was too shy a kid to have the courage to step forward. “