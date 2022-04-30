My Grammy win with GF Taylor Swift was ‘ridiculous’

An unexpected surprise. Joe Alwyn explained that he doesn’t often think about his girlfriend Taylor Swift‘s, so he certainly didn’t expect their fun musical collaboration to win a Grammy Award.

“It was a surreal bonus from the lockdown. That’s an understatement,” said the 31-year-old British actor. The Guardian in an interview published on Saturday, April 30. “It wasn’t like, ‘It’s five o’clock, it’s time to try to write a song together.’ It came from messing around on a piano, and singing badly, and then being heard, and being, like, ‘Let’s see what happens if we get to the end together.’

Alwyn, credited as William Bowery, co-wrote ‘Exile’ and ‘Betty’ for Swift’s Folklorereleased in July 2020, which won the Grammy Award for Album of the Year in March 2021. He also co-wrote “Champagne Problems”, “Coney Island” and the title track of Stillwhich she released in December 2020.

“I mean fun is such a dumb word, but it was a lot of fun,” he continued. “And it was never about work, or a ‘Let’s try to do this because we’re going to release this’ thing. It was like baking sourdough in lockdown. The Grammy was obviously this ridiculous bonus.

The Grammy winner, who said he no longer plans to write hits, is focused on acting. He is set to star in the Hulu series Conversations With Friends, an adaptation of Sally Rooney’s novel, as well as The Stars at Noon, a film which will debut at the Cannes Film Festival later this year. He would much rather talk about the personal lives of his fictional characters than his own.

Alwyn revealed that he doesn’t philosophize too much about his life as the boyfriend of an iconic pop star. “It’s not something I think about, unless I’m in situations like this, and someone says, ‘How’s it going?’ and I have to think about what to say about it,” he told the Guardian. “It’s just not for other people and I don’t say that aggressively.”

He again stressed that their relationship was private. Since Alwyn and Swift reunited in 2016, the two have kept their romance quiet, a decision the “All Too Well” singer opened up about in her 2020 Netflix documentary. miss american.

“I was falling in love with someone who had a wonderfully normal, balanced life,” she said in the film. “We decided together that we wanted our relationship to be private. I was happy. But I wasn’t happy the way I was trained to be happy. It was happiness without the intervention of anyone else. We were just happy.

The couple rarely make public appearances and tend to avoid photographers when they do. The couple often attend the same premieres and awards shows to support each other, but they never walk the red carpet together. Alwyn told the Guardian he was not comfortable drawing attention to their romance.

“I don’t know how best to talk about it. I mean, I’m aware of people… of this size of interest, and this world that exists. It’s just not something that I’m particularly interested in, or have much interest in nurturing, I guess, because the more it’s nurtured, the more you open a door for intrusion,” a- he declared. “I think it’s just my response to a culture that increasingly expects everything to be given. If you don’t post about how you make your coffee in the morning, or if you don’t let anyone take a picture when you walk out your front door, is that private? I don’t know if that’s the case. So I don’t really feed that.

