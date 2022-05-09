“My greatest blessing”: Adamari López celebrates “Mother’s Day” with a heartfelt message for Alaïa

Adamari López is partying on the occasion of “Mother’s Day” and despite the fact that the official day is May 10, the television host came forward this morning and He shared with his millions of followers an incredible photo session that he starred in with his daughter Alaïa.

“My greatest blessing is being a mom. Thank you @alaia for filling my days with happiness and for choosing me like you mommy”, She wrote at the bottom of the images in which both pose with beautiful ivory and melon dresses, in a set decorated with hundreds of flowers.

Adamari López boasts her love for Alaïa

Photo: Instagram @adamarilopez

“Happy day to all moms, I hope you pamper them a lot and enjoy with family. May God bless you always.” added the charismatic presenter of Telemundo.

The publication has been flattered by Internet users, many of them highlight the physical resemblance that Adamari has with her little daughter, who she has said is her motivation to achieve each of the goals that she sets in life.

Alaïa has become the greatest pride of Adamari López

Photo: Instagram @adamarilopez

In past days, The famous Puerto Rican published a video in which she is shown on the verge of tears when receiving each of the gifts that her daughter gave her on the occasion of this very special celebration, among them an emotional letter in which the girl expressed everything she feels for her and listed all the things she enjoys doing together.

Adamari López and the difficult process she experienced to become a mother

Adamari López in 2015 published a book called “Loving”, in which she narrates how difficult it was for her to become a mother, after overcoming breast cancer.

After undergoing a lengthy hormone treatment, she and Toni Costa welcomed their only daughter in 2015. “TI have my daughter in my arms and that happiness does not tarnish anything because it is the greatest gift that God has given me”, declared the also actress.

Recommended video: Adamari López moved to tears with gifts from her daughter Alaïa