“My greatest merit is humility”

TURIN – Cristian Ansaldi it was told to the official channels of the Turin. In the video interview in which the Argentine winger was the protagonist, there was talk of faith: “My favorite book is the Bible, and my hero in the story is Jesus“; but also of family: “The greatest joy was the birth of my children, while the hottest disappointment was the separation of my parents, since my hero in life is my father.“. In short, there has been talk of him at three hundred and sixty degrees:”My greatest value is humility, but I should also be able to listen more. Off the pitch you need responsibility, whether you are talking about men or women, while in football you need discipline, both on the part of the players and the coaches. I like tennis, with Federer And Nadal who are my favorite champions outside of football, where the idol is Messi. Unforgettable match? Rubin Kazan-Barcelona. From an early age I wanted to become a footballer: it was the only thing I knew how to do“. The interview with Ansaldi It was also an opportunity for the fans to learn a little more about their idol off the pitch: “I like Romanesque music – he has declared – while my favorite animal is the snake. My ideal menu includes Milanese with puree and Coca-Cola zero, while at the cinema I love Julia Roberts and Mel Gibson, star of my favorite film Braveheart“. The message to the fans could not have been more explicit:”Come on Taurus!“was the final salute to the grenade supporters.