«My greatest success? They are the children »- Corriere.it

The guest actor of the Alice nella città review: I’m far from today’s films, too superficial. Hollywood? Now only a vacation spot. I don’t like working there anymore

ROME Hollywood? Now a vacation spot. I don’t care anymore, there is little excavation and knowledge. There was Jack Sparrow, the legendary captain of the Black Pearl de Pirates of the Caribbean, now there is Johnny Puff, the puffin protagonist of the animated web series Puffins to which Johnny Depp lends his voice, as well as bandana and earring, previewed at Alice nella città.

Fortunately for him, the fans don’t go for the subtle and forgive him also the two hours of waiting around the red carpet of the Auditorium, under the poster of Pif’s film And we like assholes stood and watched, because the devil, you know, in the details. Encore in the evening for the masterclass, sold out for days, this time at the Auditorium della Conciliazione. Depp’s day at the Feast of Rome, and his worshipers, had started in the morning under the Eden hotel, from which he had a hard time getting out as many of them were mailing him. When he finally shows up, he does so in the official uniform: light leather jacket, black hat over the bandana, boots, dark glasses, necklaces. Prisoner of his myth that does not fade, at least in the eyes of the public, and that he repays with gratitude: Fans? They are my real employers.

A profession of which the American actor, who turned 58 last June, speaks to the past tense. What my work as an actor has been, has allowed me to face many different challenges through the characters that have been offered to me, generally welcomed by the public with joy. Like Jack Sparrow, in fact, that Disney froze, preferring to continue the saga without him. Just as Warner chose to do without her Gellert Grindelwald for Fantastic beasts, after the allegations of violence against ex-wife Amber Heard were found by a British court to be substantially true. Depp has always denied, does not answer questions about private life.

He prefers to pay homage to his children. My biggest success? Are they. Nothing comes close to that, nor can overcome it. If, on the other hand, you ask me in the workplace, I belong to that school of thought of those who never feel satisfied. In this job, if you do it, you are finished, you rest on your laurels. He still wants to make films, he admits. I hope to do it with Andrea Iervolino and Monika Bacardi who produced and conceived “Puffins“. But luckily I feel far from today’s cinema, a mechanism that spits out jokes, predefined formulas, superficial stereotypes. I do not care. N are looking for great directors and great actors. Rather, I would like to help people make movies, maybe 15-year-olds who have something to say, even if they go around with their cell phones.





What seems to be most important to him, at the moment, is to make people laugh the

children

. Here he does it on the red carpet, looking for the little ones, and explains that he does it thanks to Johnny Puff, the protagonist of the Ilbe web series (on Amazon and Apple). only a voice, it does not communicate with words. When they proposed the idea, he convinced me because it doesn’t look like anything. It seemed nice to express myself by mixing the language I invented with the sounds of puffins. I was also inspired by the research of the ethologist Desmon Morris on the birth of language, on the sounds in front of which babies react.

also went fishing in his childhood memories. Sunday afternoon there was a puppet show on TV and then the silent films of Chaplin and Buster Keaton. A great school. Like the cartoon one I saw with my children. I needed it for Jack Sparrow, I was looking for a character outside the parameters, who liked from 5 to 85 years. He is a clown with the interpreter Bruna Cammarano, puts his hat on her, kisses her hand, seeks applause. One thing far from Hollywood, far from the public would be too much even for a pirate.