“My hair fell out with Covid. It was a minute-by-minute fight “

Posted on
Khloé Kardashian tells of his “struggle” against the COVID-19, contracted in March 2020. Among the side effects of the virus, in a Twitter Space chat with fans on Tuesday evening, the “Keeping Up With the Kardashians” star revealed that he also experienced the hair loss.

Khloè Kardashian and Covid: “We were all so scared”

Khloè Kardashian defines her encounter with the virus as one “Fight minute by minute”. “With Covid my hair has fallen out,” said the 37-year-old influencer. The story of the woman took place during an event of the New Zealand brand Dose & Co, of which Kardashian is the global spokesperson. The use of the sponsored product would have helped her to stimulate hair regrowth combined with the daily intake of vitamins. The star said, “The sense of taste and smell were the only things I didn’t lose” during the illness. “But I had everything else,” he added.

Met Gala 2021, the glamorous looks of the stars: all the outfits not to be missed

Khloè’s fight against Covid was documented in the last season of “Keeping up with the Kardashians”. “It kept us busy, and even though it was such a scary time, having that distraction was nice,” he said. “We were all so nervous and so scared then. Nobody knew what was going on. ‘

Covid, hair loss among the symptoms

Temporary hair loss is a possible side effect of COVID-19, and a preliminary study from the University of Indiana found that about the 33% of patients respondents suffered from it. Hair loss often occurs due to stress, for a called effect telogen effluvium, which can be caused by serious diseases such as Covid-19.

Met Gala 2021, where is Kim Kardashian hiding?

Even a new study in the Lancet Journal has shown that in the post-Covid post-Covid patients experience hair loss, this is the case for one in five people. In the Lancet Journal study of 1,655 people, 359 reported losing their hair after contracting Covid-19 – that’s 22%. The thinning of the locks affects the typical areas of baldness and the hairline.

