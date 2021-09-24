“My hair is growing back but it’s white! Will I look more like Clooney or Doc Brown?”

The great Mark Hoppus, bassist and frontman of the Blink-182, a few weeks ago he finished the course of chemotherapy against cancer that hit him in the past months and now his hair is growing back, as evidenced in his latest post on Instagram. But there is only one problem: they are white.

The leader of the Californian band, through an ironic and hopeful message on social media, addressed directly to his fans: “I mean what the fuck is this? Is my hair growing back white? Could I be more like George Clooney or Doc Brown? I feel this is still cancer’s fault, maybe my normal hair will start growing again?“

After joking about his hair, Mark Hoppus then explained other side effects that have affected him in recent weeks: “It is so strange, as the hair grows back on the head the hair on the legs keeps falling out, now in the lower part on the shins. I’ve been on chemotherapy for five months and TODAY the hairs on my shins decide it’s time to fall out? Cancer is strangeor”.

Last week, the bassist shared a message on social media with all his fans stating that he had finished his treatment: “Today I am thankful that I did not go for chemotherapy. It’s been three weeks since my last treatment. Normally I would have gone today. ‘Normally.’ Damn. Being pumped full of poison every three weeks has become my norm. On the 29th they took my exams and I’ll soon know if it worked“.