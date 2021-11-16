My Happy Ending, Andie MacDowell finds herself in the hospital

He is currently alongside his daughter Margaret Qualley in the Netflix series inspired by the New York Times bestselling memoir Stephanie Land, Maid, but fans of Andie MacDowell they can already mark a new appointment on their agent. It is about My Happy Ending, based on the Israeli play Sof Tov by Anat Gov, in which the actress will lead a real female ensemble.

By many discovered in Sex, lies and videotape and loved for his people Four weddings and a funeral, MacDowell this time playing a Hollywood star forced to share a British hospital room with three other women, which will help her in the most difficult role she has ever played… herself.

With her, in the cast of My Happy Ending, we also find the BAFTA winner Miriam Margolyes, (The Age of Innocence, Harry Potter), Sally Phillips (Bridget Jones), Rakhee Thakrar (Sex Education), Tamsin Greig (Episodes), Tom Cullen (Weekend), Michelle Greenidge (Small Ax, I May Destroy You) And David Walliams (Little Britain).

“Looking at her iconic performances over the years, Andie MacDowell’s ability to combine deep emotion and vulnerability with comedy made her the perfect choice for the role. We couldn’t be more excited to work with her and this wonderful ensemble of actors “, said producers Talia Kleinhendler and Osnat Handelsman-Keren.

Who together with their partners have made possible this new collaboration with the Israeli duo of directors composed of Sharon Maymon (author of the original idea of ​​the Oscar-winning short film Skin) And Tal Granit, after The Farewell Party and Flawless. Who have just concluded the filming of the film in Wales.