“My Harley Quinn? She is increasingly pale “: Margot Robbie & Co. talk about the new ‘Suicide Squad’

“I’ve assembled a cast of super actors, quite different people as you can see (points to the web windows around him, nda)! “. Speaking – via Zoom – is James Gunn, screenwriter and director of The Suicide Squad – Suicide mission (from 5 August in cinemas). Gunn speaks surrounded, “digitally”, by the multiple virtual windows with the entire cast: from the shining Margot Robbie to the new entries Sylvester Stallone (!), Idris Elba and John Cena, up to the supporting actors David Dastmalchian, Michael Rooker, Pete Davidson … the new hyperchromatic DC cine-comic that is incorrect, foul-mouthed, funny and eccentric. Partly a kind of (anti) superhero version of the Expendables (not surprisingly, this time, in the group there is also “Sly”).

Among the best characters of the film there is the colossal King Shark, an anthropomorphic squalone not very quick of head but with few words (already cult among the aficionados the scene in which, during the first meeting of the group, when asked if there are any questions, Shark raises his hand-fin saying: «Hand… hand…»). The character was made in motion capture with the body of actor Steve Agee, while the voice is from Stallone. “I’ve selected characters and actors in very different ways,” Gunn resumes. “Some already had the perfect face like Harley Quinn / Margot Robbie. I absolutely wanted to include new “bad guys” and actors in the film that I really like. I googled “what is the dumbest supervillain ever?”, The answer was: “Polka-Dot Man”. So I put him in the story and looked for a suitable actor: David Dastmalchian. Bloodsport, on the other hand, I wrote it ad hoc for Idris Elba. Ratcatcher (Taika Watiti, while his daughter Ratcatcher 2 is Daniela Melchior, nda) I entered it because I like mice! Stallone instead called him on the phone, saying, “Sly, I wrote a role for you! It is a giant shark, rather stupid… ”. He replied: “Ok!” ». Stallone intervenes, joking: «I am in debt, James, in the next one Rambo you will be the first victim! ». Michael Rooker (villain Savant, so bad that he kills a bird in the first scene in prison) also enters: «I want to be there too, Sly! I want to be the one who kills Gunn! He’s already made me die three or four times in his films, I have to return the favor! ‘ Sly: “Michael, you’re already on the team!”

Even in the film – between explosions and battles, crooked and unlikely romance (spoiler: Harley is getting married this time) – camaraderie and jokes dominate. In burst. The film and the presentation of the film have a lot in common. Because? Because after a few minutes of The Suicide Squad – Suicide mission and the meeting with the protagonists or you have fun in front of the many excesses, winks, references and various absurdities, or you are not predisposed to an authorial and bizarre cine-comic. Same goes for the humor of the cast and director. In addition to the many visual effects (WETA), there are also real special effects that are very material and “real”. Even before filming, Gunn stated that after Guardians of the galaxy he had had enough of CGI, that’s why if King Shark is made entirely synthetically via computer motion capture, his quartered victims are real human-like puppets.

“I tried to really make objects, things and even some monsters as much as possible,” the author resumes. “Even the island of Corto Maltese, where most of the film takes place, we really created it, with a very long“ coast ”! We made it in one of the gigantic outdoor areas of Pinewood Studios (from Atlanta, Georgia, nda). This is one of the greatest sets ever, a real coast with lots of waves created by Dan Sudick, our special effects man. In front of the coast, a forest with thousands of trees, even the one built ad hoc. In the breaks we would relax on that beach, not really sipping margaritas, but almost (laughs, nda)… I’ve worked with a lot of stars, but this group is fantastic, the best I’ve ever worked with. On the set there was a relaxed atmosphere between an action scene and an explosion, excellent cupcakes were never lacking in the breaks ».

One of the film’s new faces, Idris Elba (the deadly Bloodsport, ex-soldier who shot Superman) echoes him: «We had a lot of fun, we were a real group, a family, a team. In the breaks we went to unlikely places, karaoke bars and even a strip club with a bit older strippers … Their favorite was Joel (Kinneman, nda)! ” During the virtual conference, the talents also send WhatsApp messages to each other. For example, Gunn informs us that Idris Elba just wrote him: “You look like God!” (perhaps because it was the top window of the screen, and very bright). The risk of meeting via Zoom the author and the entire group of stars who give face and body – hypertrophic almost all the boys, breathtaking girls – to the characters of the new DC Comics film is that the too relaxed atmosphere degenerates into a barracks atmosphere. .

And so it happens. Especially when comedian Pete Davidson intervenes, who plays Blackguard in the film. Davidson, hooded sweatshirt and electronic cigarette not too hidden, between a couple of yawns and a sly smile, begins to make jokes about the qualities under the belt of John Cena, visible on the screen, due to the tight jumpsuit; and, above all, for a scene in which he plays in his underwear. “My uncles, great wrestling fans, were shocked,” says Davidson with a laugh. «They came to me, after the preview, saying: ‘We didn’t know you had such a huge package!’». Poor Cena – in a suit and tie – is visibly embarrassed. (Parenthesis: his character, Peacemaker, will also return in the next HBO Max series written and directed by Gunn).

Luckily Margot Robbie changes the subject and, when asked how her experience on set has changed by reprising the iconic character of Harley Quinn for the third time, observes: “I enjoyed playing this new version of Harley for the first time single. it’s available! I had never played Quinn “challenged” by Mr. J (Joker, nda) or fresh from breaking up … This time my Harley had to be even more pale in the face, because James Gunn wanted her that way. They sprayed me a lot of paint on me every day! In the morning the routine was always the same: I with my arms raised to make me “bistrare” of white that cannot be whiter, and all the other actors who were preparing for the scene and greeted me with a smile. A rather funny scene… ».