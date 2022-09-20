“My head and my heart are in Puerto Rico”: athletes offer words of support in the wake of Hurricane Fiona

Passing through the country hurricane fiona has led national athletes to show solidarity with the situation faced by thousands of Puerto Ricans who suffer from the lack of water and electricity and others who have lost their homes and other belongings.

One of those who expressed herself was the former tennis player Monica Puigwho went to his Instagram account (@monicaace93) to ask her followers not to judge her for posting a photo while working out.

“My head and my heart are in Puerto Rico. With all this that is happening I am very sad, very heartfelt, very affected, because I have my family there. What makes me very sad is the impotence of not being able to do anything”expressed the past Olympic champion in some stories.

Puig, who announced his retirement from the courts on June 13 after having undergone several operations, has stood out as a commentator on ESPN Deportes.

On the other hand, the boxing champion Amanda Serrano used his platform on Twitter (@Serranosisters) to ask for prayers for Puerto Ricans.

“Prayers for everyone on my beautiful island of Puerto Rico. It’s storm season, and we’re experiencing one now. Let’s all get out safe, “wrote the fighter who is heading to a unification fight for the featherweight titles (126 pounds) of the World Boxing Organization (WBO), the World Boxing Council (WBC), the International Boxing Organization ( OIB) and the International Boxing Federation (IBF) on September 24 against the Danish Sarah Mahfoud.

Hurricane Fiona, which made landfall at 3:20 p.m. yesterday, Sunday, between Lajas and Cabo Rojo, brought with it torrential rains and winds that have caused serious flooding, communities isolated due to overflowing bodies of water and landslides, and hundreds of affected structures and road sections closed.

In fact, the cyclone landed on the country two days before the fifth anniversary of the passage of Hurricane Maria, which also left great damage, from which Puerto Rico is still recovering.

On the other hand, the Olympic champion Jasmine Camacho-Quinn He posted a picture on his Instagram (@jcamachoquinn) showing a map of Puerto Rico with the phrase “Pray for Puerto Rico” (Pray for Puerto Rico).

Camacho-Quinn closed his athletic season on September 12 with a first place in the 100m hurdles at the Galá dei Castelli event, which is held in Bellinzona, Switzerland, and is part of the Continental Tour Silver of the World Athletics.

Similarly, the Puerto Rican player of the Detroit Tigers Javier Baez announced that it will offer free food to those affected by Hurricane Fiona.

“I know we are going through something super difficult, I am with you. All those families who are in need of a hot plate of food can stop by @taquizapr in Toa Baja and we will serve it for FREE!!”, Báez posted on his Instagram account (@javy23baez).

“If your community is affected and you are in need of a hot meal, you can call 787-665-2323 (Joshua) or stop by @taquizapr and we will make all the arrangements. Blessings to all of you!” he added.

El Mago, as the shortstop is nicknamed, is hitting .241 with 14 home runs and 58 RBIs.

Pitcher José Berríos also posted the Taquiza ad.

Another player who went to the networks to give his support was the star closer of the New York Mets, Edwin Díaz.

“My people from Puerto Rico are with you,” Díaz wrote on Facebook.