“My heart is in pieces”: The reaction of the daughter of “Puma” Rodríguez after the shooting in Texas

May 26 2022 – 6:00 p.m.



Shock around the world sparked the shooting in Texas, United Stateslast Tuesday, May 24, where they died 19 students and 2 teachers from a primary school in the town of Uvalde.

There have been several celebrities worldwide who have called for justice in the face of this massacre, also demanding greater gun control in the North American country.

All about Jose Luis Rodriguez

The reaction of the daughter of “Puma” Rodríguez

Genesis Rodriguezactress daughter of Jose Luis “Puma” Rodriguezwho has lived in the United States since his birth in 1987, reacted sadly on his Instagram account to the news.

Through stories from the aforementioned application, Genesis shared a news from NBC on Instagram, which tells the story of a girl who was shot, leaving her best friend who was sitting next to her completely bloodied.

Faced with this unfortunate fact, the actress wrote in English: “My heart is in pieces”thus expressing his dismay at the macabre attack.

check the story

Story of Genesis Rodriguez

The shooting in Texas

What Salvador Ramos The 18-year-old who opened fire on Tuesday, May 24 at an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas, killing at least 19 children and two adults, and who had just shot his grandmother, was identified.

Equipped with a bulletproof vest and an AR15 rifle, according to the Sergeant Erick Estrada of the Texas Department of Security, around 11:30 local (16:00 GMT), the attacker ran into the school and opened fire in several classrooms, while escaping from a police ambush for a traffic accident that had caused meters from the school.

Salvador Ramos

For the students, ten years old at the most, and the teachers of this school of 500 students, mostly Hispanics, the end of the year was set for Thursday.

The young man died during a shootout with police. Two officers also suffered minor injuries, Gov. Abbott said. Local police reported no car chases, which seems to suggest the traffic accident was unprovoked.

Check out a video about the shooter

all about celebrities