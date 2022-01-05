News

‘My horse wanted to kill me!’

To the oddities of Nicolas Cage we’re used to it: the star of The Family Man has often delighted us with adventures bordering on the unlikely and the surreal, but this time it seems to exceed his own expectations. The actor said he was convinced that a horse literally tried to kill him!

My horse in Butcher’s Crossing, called Rain Man, he wanted to kill me … He was in Blackfoot Country. Rain Man was always trying to unsaddle me, at which I would go down and try to ingratiate myself with him, but he would hit me with the head! It wasn’t fun. I’ve always had great experiences with animals. I’ve always had great experiences with horses, but Rain Man wanted to kill me. I am happy to got out of it alive“were Cage’s words.

The actor, who recently appeared in the first photos of Butcher’s Crossing, then continued: “Before the last few takes I was like, ‘Gave [Polsky, regista del film] I will not get on horseback again. ‘ But then a Native American goes, ‘Oh, Nic doesn’t want anymore ride a horse. Then we’ll ride it. ‘ And I: ‘Ok, okay, I do’. Then I mounted my horse and he resumed trying to unseat me. To which I said, ‘Okay, this was my last take. You will have to shoot it as a stunt ‘I will suffer from PTSD due to Rain Man“.

Was it really going to be like this or is our Nic making her bigger than she really was? Who can tell! At this point we just have to wait for the release of Butcher’s Crossing to find out if it will be worth it.

