My husband thought he had a hangover and we joked that he couldn’t handle his gin, then we received a devastating diagnosis.

A DAD who attributed his headaches to not being able to handle his gin and then found out the reality was much worse.

Mark Brandish, from Caergwrie, Flintshire, in north-east Wales, thought the pain he was experiencing last April was nothing more than not being able to drink his drink anymore.

4

But his condition worsened, and in early June 2021, the 52-year-old was diagnosed with glioblastoma, an aggressive form of cancer.

Wanted singer Tom Parker, who died earlier this year at the age of 33, suffered from the same condition.

Mark’s friends and family have come together to help raise money for charity.

His wife, Felicity, has also spoken out about how their lives have been turned upside down.

Felicity told the Daily Post: “Literally a month before his diagnosis, Mark was climbing a very steep local hill and telling me he was as fit as a 22-year-old by his watch.

“He’s always been pretty active, so it’s amazing that in the span of a month he’s gone downhill so quickly.

“It started with a headache on a Saturday in April. We both laughed when he was a bit fat and couldn’t handle his gin anymore. He still had the headache that lasted all the following week ».

Mark hoped the problem would resolve itself in time and when he went to get his covid-19 vaccination it was suggested he might be suffering from a migraine.

However, more worrying signs began to appear.

Felicity said she began experiencing “personality changes” and doing things that were “out of character.”

The mother of three added: “One night he stayed up until 4am on his PlayStation. That is not normal behavior as by 11pm we are usually knackered and go to bed.”

She reached the limit of her concerns when her husband sometimes stopped talking in the middle of a sentence.

Felicity said: “We called the doctors and they said they would call us back on the Tuesday after the May bank holiday weekend. I just remember it seemed like a lifetime, so I called 111 on Sunday and they told us to do it.” go straight to the emergency room.

“We were there for seven hours before we had a CT scan which revealed that there was a tumor there. It was her daughter’s 13th birthday when they told us there and then at the Walton that they thought she would have a glioblastoma again, but they had to wait.” a biopsy.”

Felicity described having “the scariest moment” of her life.

In the months that followed, Mark underwent a course of radiation therapy and is currently receiving chemotherapy.

Now the family is raising funds to help research find a cure for the disease.

The couple had been enthusiastic runners for years and were due to take part in the upcoming Chester Half Marathon later this month.

Due to Mark’s condition, the couple initially put the event on the back burner, but just after Christmas, he suggested she might push him for the 13-mile course.

While he said he couldn’t handle that, they decided to team up to make it happen.

Felicity, along with her friends Jamie and Kelly Mapp-Jones, Nick Tyson, Sam Tyson, Gareth Jones, Tim Guy, Rhys Parry, Andrew Mackie, Alex Stockton, Donna Welsh and Claire Williams, will now get her wish.

The entire team has ties to Coleg Cambria, where the couple work in management roles.

Felicity added that while most of the team had taken the course before, some hadn’t and had managed to get a practice in, so they crossed their fingers that they could make it when the time came.

He described the participants as an “amazing team” who had been very supportive over the last few weeks.

So far they have raised over £4,200 for The Brain Tumor Charity.

Anyone who wants to support can make a donation on their JustGiving page here.

4

4