“My husband, who understands my every sex scene”

Out of sight out of mind. Nicole Kidman could have used these same words to describe the degree of involvement that her husband, Keith Urban, he plans to keep with his job. “My husband is an artist, so he understands what I do. Besides, he doesn’t like being involved, ”the actress explained, speaking openly, on the news show Daily Pop by Eonline, of his reaction to his sex scenes. “What I can say is that Keith sees the show at the end, when it’s a show, with the cuts, postproduction.

He doesn’t read any scripts, he has no idea what’s going on on set. He has his own career and is totally absorbed in it, ”explained Kidman, concluding – with a laugh – that Keith Urban’s lack of jealousy for his television and film embraces may be due to lack of knowledge. “He doesn’t know much about what I do,” joked the actress, who has been married to Urban since 2006.

Kidman and Keith Urban got married quickly after less than a year of relationship. “One morning I remember finding him under my house, in New York, with a bouquet of flowers in his hand and thinking: ‘This is the man I hope to marry'”, confessed the actress, who from her husband had daughters Sunday Rose, thirteen, and Faith Margaret, nearly eleven.

