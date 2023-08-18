“My idea is to guarantee residents the possibility of subscriptions at low cost”

“I had the opportunity to read the news related to the news about the information organs Capo di Bordighera Alta car park that so much controversy is being raised between the municipal administration and the citizens residing in the upper town”, begins the opposition councilor Jose Trucchi.

“Unfortunately, I could not attend the meeting that the mayor had called for Thursday the 17th because he was out of office and could not return,” Trucchi clarifies. “I would have gladly participated in this meeting even in the hypothesis raised by the mayor, truly anomalous and surprising, of a transmission of it via Facebook. It would have been an excellent opportunity to explain that the request presented by the opposition to annul the resolution regarding parking is not intended in any way to offend the municipal offices, but rather is a normal administrative act in preparation for a more collaborative dialogue between the majority, the minority and the citizens on the best decisions to take”.

“I take this opportunity to immediately present an idea that deserves to be verified,” continues the councilor. “A paid parking plan could be confirmed but guaranteeing residents the possibility of low-cost subscriptions in the number of two subscriptions for each family unit as far as possible. Specifically, providing a cost for each subscription that does not exceed 15 euros per month.

“I inform you that this solution is the one that is applied in many Italian municipalities such as Turin, Genoa, Alessandria, Modena and Cagliari. The mayor and the commissioner must verify the information and evaluate if it is not the case to meet with the citizens ”, he concludes.